Where to Shop for On-Trend Bridal Tuxes in the St. Louis Area
Where to Shop for On-Trend Bridal Tuxes in the St. Louis Area

Portrait of a young women

Getty Images

Forget tradition. The woman’s tux can be as eye-catching and ooh-worthy as the expected white gown. The key, you see, is all in the design. Metro area brides only need the right tailor to create a wedding suit that sets them apart on their big day.

“Gentry’s Limited believes, as with anything, being well-dressed is a sign of self-respect, power, confidence [and] care to community,” CEO Dakota Grady says. “A woman wearing a well-tailored, hand-crafted suit is nothing less than an extraordinary example of [this].”

Mary Jo Heydt, senior VP at Savile Row Custom Clothier & Shirtmaker, agrees. “The image of a woman in a tailored suit projects a very put-together look and confidence,” she says.

After consultation about a custom suit by Savile Row, Heydt explains measurements are taken. “The delivery for a lady’s suit is usually six weeks,” she says. “Once we receive the suit from our coat-maker, we schedule a fitting with the client. Our in-house tailor then fits the garment, making any final alterations.”

Gentry’s Limited designs both casual and professional attire, “all built around a lifestyle, with usability, logic and visual appeal,” Grady says.

Most-read stories in this section

Photo of Carrie Burggraf by Steven Danner 3.jpg

photo of Carrie Burggraf by Steven Danner, courtesy of Gentry's Limited

“Gentry’s Limited is committed to thinking differently about the fashion industry, specifically with tailored clothing for men and women,” he further describes. “We challenge the status quo by providing honest, high-quality and appealing tailored services.”

The experience one has while suit shopping should be as luxurious, relaxed and important as the final design, he believes.

“Women come to my shop to relax, drink and shop at their leisure,” Grady adds. “Gentry’s Limited enjoys when our clients come to our shop in the [Central West End]; however, we also visit them at their homes or offices, as we respect the privacy of our clients.”

In a tailored tux, a woman can feel powerful and alluring and can inspire wedding guests to comment on her je ne sais quoi. So throw out the rule book, and rock the bridal look that best reflects you.

Gentry’s Limited, 4818 Washington Blvd., Suite 305, St. Louis, 314-527-1785, gentryslimited.com

Savile Row Custom Clothier & Shirtmaker, 8101 Maryland Ave., Clayton, 314-721-SUIT (7848), savilerowstl.com

