Brides will do just about anything to receive a freebie for their wedding to help their bottom line. ‘Anything’ includes going face-first into a wedding cake to search for a plastic ring that contains prizes from sponsors! The ten women who received the top number of votes for the couples’ photos online at STLToday.com were invited to dive. Visit stlbestbridal.com for more details.
WINNERS RECEIVED:
• All-inclusive trip for two to Cancun from Travel Haus
• Wedding gown preservation from American Cleaners
• Wedding gown from the Wedding Gallery
• Wedding meal from Favazza’s on the Hill
• Buttercream wedding cake from Russo’s Catering
• Services or products from Trotter Photo
• Groom’s tuxedo package from Savvi Formalwear
• Rehearsal dinner at the Saint Charles Convention Center
• Tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game