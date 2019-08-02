2018 Groom's Cake Dive

Grooms will always set out to grab giveaways for their wedding; or rather, dig for it with their faces. The group of men, clad in goggles and with their hands behind their backs, will plunge face-first into a multi-tiered wedding cake on Sept. 17, 2019. The goal is to find a plastic ring buried within, containing prizes from our sponsors. Grooms compete for a variety of sweet prizes, in addition to a sweet snack from all that cake. Check out stlbestbridal.com for more details.

2018 winners received:

• Trip for two from Travel Haus

• Wedding cake from Russo’s Catering

• Wedding meal from Favazza’s Rose of the Hill

• Bridal shower at Saint Charles Convention Center

• Wedding tuxedo from Savvi Formalwear

• Wedding bouquet and floral table centers from Walter Knoll Florist

• Photo booth from Trotter Photo

• Engagement video shoot from Strike A Pose

• Rehearsal dinner from Andre’s Banquets and Catering

• DJ services from Complete Weddings + Events

• Wedding gown package from Wedding Gallery

• Gown preservation services from American Cleaners

