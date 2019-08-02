Grooms will always set out to grab giveaways for their wedding; or rather, dig for it with their faces. The group of men, clad in goggles and with their hands behind their backs, will plunge face-first into a multi-tiered wedding cake on Sept. 17, 2019. The goal is to find a plastic ring buried within, containing prizes from our sponsors. Grooms compete for a variety of sweet prizes, in addition to a sweet snack from all that cake. Check out stlbestbridal.com for more details.
2018 winners received:
• Trip for two from Travel Haus
• Wedding cake from Russo’s Catering
• Wedding meal from Favazza’s Rose of the Hill
• Bridal shower at Saint Charles Convention Center
• Wedding tuxedo from Savvi Formalwear
• Wedding bouquet and floral table centers from Walter Knoll Florist
• Photo booth from Trotter Photo
• Engagement video shoot from Strike A Pose
• Rehearsal dinner from Andre’s Banquets and Catering
• DJ services from Complete Weddings + Events
• Wedding gown package from Wedding Gallery
• Gown preservation services from American Cleaners