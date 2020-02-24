With their cleaning and preservation expertise, locally-owned and -operated American Cleaners will ensure that your wedding dress will be ready for the next generation.
Fast-paced wedding days can be filled with small instances that often leave invisible spots on your precious gown. White wine, clear soda, cake icing, candle wax, etc. can all contribute to eventual staining. “While those little spots and spills are not noticed right away, given time those spots and spills will oxidize leaving yellow or brown marks on the gown,” says American Cleaners.
Gowns also pick up dust particles and other debris from the floor and outdoors. Gowns need to be cleaned before being stored. All those hazards become permanent if they are not cleaned before storage.
So when dust settles—literally—leave it to the experts for cleaning.
Additional wedding services provided by American Cleaners include cleaning and pressing the groom’s attire as well as the rest of the wedding party. They also offer preservation of your gown upon request.
American Cleaners opened with one location in 1961. They now have 22 locations in the Greater St. Louis area. They provide dry-cleaning, wet-cleaning and commercial laundry services. Their prices on wedding gown cleaning and preservation are some of the most reasonable in the area.