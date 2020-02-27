Since 1967, Orlando’s Catering, a third-generation family-owned business, has been fulfilling a lifetime of memories for wedding couples. They understand that you are busy, so they make the entire process simple and stress-free for all their engaged couples.
Orlando’s Catering is a preferred caterer at St. Louis’ most unique wedding venues, including The World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park, NEO on Locust, Majorette, The Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles and City Museum to name a few. Check out their website for a full list of over 40 venues we service.
They are also the exclusive caterer for Villa Antonio Winery and the Grand Ballroom STL.
Orlando’s Catering provides one-stop wedding planning services which include helping you secure your venue, food selections, rentals, bar services, transportation, entertainment and more!
The Orlando family also owns Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers with locations in Maryland Heights and South County. They invite you to meet with one of their bridal consultants to find out why Orlando’s is considered the No. 1 caterer and event space in St. Louis and the surrounding areas!
ORLANDO’S EVENT CENTERS, CATERING & SPECIAL EVENTS
South County (314) 638-6660 | Maryland Heights (314) 453-9000