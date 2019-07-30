When looking for wedding venues, Hotel Saint Louis offers so much more than classic elegance. From the contemporary touches of our Historic property and rooftop pool and restaurant to private rooms for bridal showers and brunches we are here to serve you with attention to detail and experienced staff to help you create an event that is unrepeatable. With our flexible meeting space, we are able to accommodate your Wedding Reception with our 4,500 square foot luxurious ballroom, which seats up to 220. Our chic rooftop offers fabulous views for picture taking.
Special feature
The Spa is full service and ready to take care of all your wedding needs. Full day packages available for hair, make up, pedicures, and manicures for you entire Bridal Party. Be pampered and relaxed!
705 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63101 | (314)241-4300