It’s your wedding and you want unforgettable flowers from your rehearsal dinner to your reception. Your flowers are an extension of you. Your florist will help bring your dream wedding to life so it’s important you feel comfortable with them.
Do your research. It’s a good idea to ask your family and friends for recommendations. You know and trust their opinion, so ask! You can also check popular wedding sites where you’ll find reviews for local florists.
Look through a variety of bridal and design magazines. Attend bridal shows like the one St. Louis Best Bridal hosts so you can see bouquets and arrangements in person. It’s also a good way to meet floral coordinators. Schnucks Florist & Gifts have experienced coordinators, including FTD® Master Designers, whose only goal is making you happy through attention to detail and one-of-a-kind arrangements.
It’s important to talk about your vision and budget with your florist. This is a good time to mention the personal connection between you and your florist. It’s crucial that you feel comfortable talking with your floral coordinator. From romantic to contemporary, Schnucks Florist & Gifts has designers to fit every type of bride!
Is the florist or shop able to provide the kind of service you expect? Schnucks Florist & Gifts offers a high level of personal service that includes delivery, setup and break down. You should also discuss the size of your wedding, flower types, colors and containers in terms of your budget.
Finally, your florist should talk colors and trends with you. For example, the latest trends include cascading bouquets, seasonal flowers and rich monochromatic designs. This year, designers are going green and using locally sourced flowers when possible.
Before you make your final decision, the florists should have pictures of their work. Check schnucks.com/floral for examples of Schnucks Florist & Gifts flowers for bridal events, ceremony décor, bouquets and more.
Check and see if the florist will design samples for you at no charge. Floral samples or mockups are a great way of ensuring your happiness on the big day!
