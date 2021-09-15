Where You Can Find Your Copy of the St. Louis Best Bridal Look Book

Not only did you find the love of your life – you also found the ultimate local tool to make wedding planning simple, fun and memorable. The Best Bridal Look Book is your guide to the St. Louis vendors that have the talent to make your bridal dreams a reality.
From boutiques that will help you feel your best, to services that will make your life easier, to venues that will wow your guests, this book offers a visual feast of inspiration for your big day. After you’ve flagged all of the choices that best align with your personal style, flip to the back of the book to start checking things off your to-do list with our easy-to-follow timeline.
Pick up your free copy from a vendor listed below. All content featured in the Best Bridal Look Book is part of a paid partnership with our advertisers. Best Bridal Look Book availability is limited at all distribution locations, so consider calling ahead to check current availability.
Augusta Wine Company, 5601 High Street, Augusta, 888-667-9463, augustawinery.com
Bloomin’ Buckets, 9844 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-961-4040, bloominbuckets.com
Ces & Judy’s Catering, 10440 German Blvd, St. Louis, 314-991-6700, cesandjudys.com
Championship Catering, 2249 Woodson Road, St. Louis, 314-606-9520, championshipcatering.com
Crown Valley Winery, Brewery & Distillery, Ste. Genevieve, 573-756-9463, crowncountry.com
Hotel Saint Louis, 705 Olive Street, St. Louis, 314-612-4928, stleventsales@hotelsaintlouis.com
Innsbrook Resort, 596 Aspen Way Drive, Innsbrook, 636-928-3366 ex. 9884, innsbrookweddings.com
Junction House, 1311 Lodora Drive, Wentzville, 314-375-4855, junction-house.com
Kenrick’s Meats & Catering, 4324 Weber Road, St. Louis, 314-631-2440, kenricks.com
Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd., 314-361-4411, mahlerballroom.com
Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com
Noboleis Vineyards, 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta, 636-482-4500, noboleisvineyards.com, weddings@noboleisvineyards.com
Patty Long Catering, 412 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-9598, pattylongcatering.com
Sasha Nicholas, 9752 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-997-5854, SashaNicholas.com
Sunflower Hill Farm, 245 Terry Road, Augusta, 314-461-5131, sunflowerhillfarm.com
Tailored Gents Custom Clothiers, 8001 Clayton Road, Clayton, 314-527-0944, tailoredgents.com
The Bridal Shoppe, 525 Bailey Road, Crystal City, MO 63019, 636-931-8464, bridalshoppeinc.com
The Diamond Bar, 13360 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 314-548-5100, thediamondbarstl.com
The Dogwood, 4308 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-349-1242, info@thesocialaffairstl.com
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. 9th Street, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com
The Venue at Maison du Lac , 2603 Wild Plum Valley, Pacific, 314-991-6700, thevenuestl.com
Tower Grove Park , 4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-4454, towergrovepark.org/venues
Villa Antonio Winery, 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro, 636-475-5008, villaantoniowinery.com
Visit Hermann, 573-789-0771, visithermann.com
To advertise in our next Best Bridal Look Book, or for other Best Bridal advertising opportunities, contact Katie Ray at 314-269-8815 or kray@laduenews.com.