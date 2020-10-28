 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 St. Louis Area Charities to Support in Your Registry
0 comments

10 St. Louis Area Charities to Support in Your Registry

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Happy wedding photography of bride and groom at wedding ceremony. Wedding tradition sprinkled with rice and grain

Getty Images

More and more couples these days are taking to heart the adage “It’s better to give than to receive.” Philanthropic-minded brides and grooms are forgoing a traditional gift registry in the name of charity – simply requesting wedding guests make donations to their favorite nonprofits in lieu of presents. For area residents opting to give back when they tie the knot, Best Bridal has 10 suggestions for creating a charitable registry:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Matching young people with caring adult mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri aims to build a web of developmental relationships between youths and adults at home, in schools and within communities. bbbsemo.org

College Bound

In an effort to change lives one degree at a time, College Bound empowers promising students from disadvantaged backgrounds to make it to and through college, resulting in successful careers. collegeboundstl.org

Forest Park Forever

This nonprofit works to restore, maintain and sustain St. Louis’ beloved Forest Park as one of America’s greatest urban public parks, from its Emerson Grand Basin to the Boathouse to the Jewel Box. forestparkforever.org

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition

Committed to creating permanency in foster children’s lives, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition recruits and supports foster and adoptive families across the metro area. foster-adopt.org

Friends of Kids with Cancer

Through educational, emotional and recreational programs, Friends of Kids with Cancer supports children undergoing treatment for cancer and blood-related diseases. friendsofkids.com

Gateway 180

Dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness here, Gateway180 empowers adults and families to gain independence and permanent housing. gateway180.org

Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

Building hopes and dreams, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis helps hardworking local families invest their time into constructing and purchasing houses of their own. habitatstl.org

Humane Society of Missouri

A safe and caring haven to all animals in need, Humane Society of Missouri strives to end the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation through rescue and investigation efforts, neutering programs and educational classes. hsmo.org

Operation Food Search

With a mission to end hunger, Operation Food Search distributes more than $3 million of food and household essentials to 330 community partner agencies, all to feed 200,000 people in need each month – nearly one-third of whom are children. operationfoodsearch.org

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis

Devoted to supporting children with special needs, Variety provides access to medical equipment, therapy, and innovative camp and performing arts programs. varietystl.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Travel

Watch now: Stunning views from 10 fall hikes around St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports