10 St. Louis Area Charities to Support in Your Registry

More and more couples these days are taking to heart the adage “It’s better to give than to receive.” Philanthropic-minded brides and grooms are forgoing a traditional gift registry in the name of charity – simply requesting wedding guests make donations to their favorite nonprofits in lieu of presents. For area residents opting to give back when they tie the knot, Best Bridal has 10 suggestions for creating a charitable registry:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
Matching young people with caring adult mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri aims to build a web of developmental relationships between youths and adults at home, in schools and within communities. bbbsemo.org
College Bound
In an effort to change lives one degree at a time, College Bound empowers promising students from disadvantaged backgrounds to make it to and through college, resulting in successful careers. collegeboundstl.org
Forest Park Forever
This nonprofit works to restore, maintain and sustain St. Louis’ beloved Forest Park as one of America’s greatest urban public parks, from its Emerson Grand Basin to the Boathouse to the Jewel Box. forestparkforever.org
Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition
Committed to creating permanency in foster children’s lives, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition recruits and supports foster and adoptive families across the metro area. foster-adopt.org
Friends of Kids with Cancer
Through educational, emotional and recreational programs, Friends of Kids with Cancer supports children undergoing treatment for cancer and blood-related diseases. friendsofkids.com
Gateway 180
Dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness here, Gateway180 empowers adults and families to gain independence and permanent housing. gateway180.org
Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis
Building hopes and dreams, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis helps hardworking local families invest their time into constructing and purchasing houses of their own. habitatstl.org
Humane Society of Missouri
A safe and caring haven to all animals in need, Humane Society of Missouri strives to end the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation through rescue and investigation efforts, neutering programs and educational classes. hsmo.org
Operation Food Search
With a mission to end hunger, Operation Food Search distributes more than $3 million of food and household essentials to 330 community partner agencies, all to feed 200,000 people in need each month – nearly one-third of whom are children. operationfoodsearch.org
Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis
Devoted to supporting children with special needs, Variety provides access to medical equipment, therapy, and innovative camp and performing arts programs. varietystl.org
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.