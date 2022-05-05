 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
11 Alternatives to the Traditional Wedding Guest Book

From a “vintage” voicemail to a Polaroid selfie, today’s couples can think outside the traditional wedding day guest book. To help turn this special staple into an experience for the attendees and a memento for the couple to cherish forever, top metro area wedding and event planners Shauna Ray Jackson of aRay of Events and Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events, as well as Aaron Markham, owner of local wedding and event photography and videography company The Film Perspective, are offering their unique ideas to have your guests putting their signatures on unconventional to interactive keepsakes.

Voice Message Guestbook.jpg

Old-Timey Telephone

“Attendees leave their message at the tone for a unique audio guest book the happy couple can listen to for a lifetime,” Jackson says. After The Tone is a popular service based out of Southern California that’s leasing different color rotary phones to couples across the country.

Record Guestbook.jpg

Vintage Record

“For the musical newlyweds, guests will hit all the right notes when signing a record placed on a vintage turntable,” Jackson suggests.

Polaroid Guestbook.jpg

Instant Film Selfies

“Snap a silly – or sophisticated – selfie, and pen a message for the happy couple on the instant Polaroid picture,” Jackson describes. Check local camera store Schiller’s for a Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera in white, black or pastel colors, or ask the photo experts on-site for their instant film camera recommendations.

Game Pieces

“For the fun-loving couple, game pieces, like Jenga, are the perfect avenue for guests to write a note the couple can enjoy on all their future game nights,” Williams says.

Shareable Media

“With The Film Perspective’s interactive photo booth, guests will have a blast creating color, black-and-white or sepia prints with fun props and GIF images for a spiral-bound photo book,” Markham says, “as well as making videos featuring upgrades, including a fisheye lens and green screen backgrounds – all instantly shareable on social media!”

Initial Guestbook.jpg

Giant Initial

“Share your signature and a sweet sentiment on an oversized keepsake initial the couple can display in their abode,” Jackson says.

Ornate Birdcage

“Guests will be flocking to sign a card to place in a rare replacement for a guest book – a beautiful birdcage,” Jackson raves.

Family Tree Guestbook.jpg

Family Tree

“Family members’ and friends’ signatures become the branches of a tree illustration that the newlyweds can hang in their home,” Jackson says.

Bench Guestbook.jpg

Memory Bench

“A lovely, handcrafted bench becomes a treasured wedding memory with guests’ words of wisdom and congratulations,” Jackson says.

Jersey Guestbook.jpg

Souvenir Jersey

“For the sporty couple, guests can autograph a personalized jersey, from the St. Louis Cardinals to the St. Louis Blues,” Jackson says.

Destination Guestbook.jpg

Destination Illustration

“Attendees sign on the St. Louis skyline with a framed illustration of the Gateway City,” Jackson says.

aRay of Events, 636-451-6468, arayofevents.com

Hillary J Events, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com

The Film Perspective, 314-202-9791, thefilmperspective.com

