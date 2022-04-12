1965 Camper Retrofitted as an Adorable Traveling Photo Booth in St. Louis

Just south of St. Louis, two sisters have transformed a 1965 Shasta camper into a traveling photo booth that they’ve delightfully dubbed Sassy Snap.
“The whole reason why I started this is because I love to be around people, and I love to be able to create memories,” says Gina Romaine, who owns Sassy Snap with her sister-in-law Krystal Romaine. “I think once you have a picture, there are a lot of memories that go with those things, so it’s just something that’s really special to my heart.”
The duo hopes to create such a special experience through Sassy Snap – from details as small as the customization of the photo strip to something as large as the actual aesthetic of the camper setup for your wedding reception site.
“It just depends on the bride and groom and what unique look they want for their wedding, but the outside of the camper will be set up, too,” Romaine continues. “So say it’s a fall wedding, my goal is to have a setup where there’s a little table and chairs and then maybe a little mini fire pit setup just to make it more personal. It’s not just coming up to the actual plain camper. You’re going to come up to something that looks a little more inviting. The door will be open; there will be real pretty lighting. We want it very welcoming.”
Romaine adds that inside the camper is where memories are made, not only for the guests who participate in the photo booth, but also for the happy couple.
“Your guest gets a copy of the photo strip, and then we also provide a leather album [for] the extra strips for the bride and groom,” Romaine says. “Then, your guests get to sign it.”
The couple can also bypass the album and request a QR code or even a USB flash drive instead.
“We want to make your unique event as original as [you want],” Romaine says. “I just really feel like once you sit down with us, we’re going to make you feel like this is something you will always remember, and you’re going to want to tell your friends and family. We’re not only a family-owned business, but also just really helping people have those memories that they’ll hold onto forever.”
