 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Sweet Deals on Ice Cream for Your St. Louis Wedding

  • 0
1.jpg

Sure, ice cream isn’t necessarily a traditional wedding treat. However, there’s no denying that these frozen treats would be a fan fave (especially if you’re having an outdoor wedding). Regardless of whether you need a sweet deal or are willing to splurge on an excellent experience, there is a St. Louis business that is willing to make your day that much sweeter.

The Sweetest Deal

Since 2012, Poptimism has been making pops with seasonal produce from the metro area – think flavors like rosemary lemonade, pink velvet cake, blood orange spritz and circus animal cookie, just to name a few. And, yes, Poptimism will bulk-produce its pops just for your party. While it doesn’t currently rent out its pretty pop truck, Toto, Poptimism does offer cute branded coolers for rent if needed. Plus, at $2.55 a pop when purchasing more than 200 pops, Poptimism is a pretty sweet deal.

 

The Savvy Expenditure

People are also reading…

Yes, Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe is known for its cupcakes. But did you know that it decided to smash up said divine desserts and then mix them with ice cream for an incredible creation? Well, it did – and it will cater. Jilly’s offers an ice cream bar featuring three flavors of your choice (think gooey butter brownie batter, birthday cake and browned butter pecan, among others) with four topping options for $149, which will feed 18 to 20 people.

 

The Ultimate Splurge

When it comes to creating a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is sure to give you a sweet experience. Whether you’re hoping for a full-service ice cream bar, an idyllic ice cream truck (delightfully dubbed Clem) or even an ice cream bike (yes, you read that right), including Clementine’s handcrafted concoctions are sure to make for a memorable evening. Starting at $4 a person for ice cream (with additional setup, service, gratuity-type charges), Clementine’s may be a splurge, but a splurge worth savoring.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK