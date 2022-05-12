5 Creative Ways to Bring Your Favorite Food Into Your Wedding Reception Seating Chart

There is always another way to include your favorite eats and treats in your wedding day – including in your reception seating chart.
Sure, you can direct your guests to their tables using gold-brushed mirrors or simple but elegant place cards they pick up as they enter. But if you are looking for a more unique way to treat, entertain and position your guests, consider adding a little foodie inspo to this oft-overlooked wedding detail.
Provide a sip before the seat.
Most receptions begin with a cocktail hour anyway – this is your chance to put those glasses to good use! You can go the simpler route, with a table of Champagne or other sparkling wine and corresponding place cards as guests enter, or take on the trendy bubbly wall for a more ostentatious display. And your seating-chart sips don’t solely have to be bubbly-centric. If you’re looking to get the party started, you can still construct the boozy wall of your dreams and provide tequila and lime shooters designated by table – or even your signature cocktail as a welcome for friends and family.
Theme your tables by your favorite sweet treats.
There is nothing wrong with organizing your guest tables by number, nor is there anything wrong with organizing them by you and your significant other’s favorite sweet treats. From favorite candies to cookies and desserts, few guests will take issue with setting up shop at a table labeled “Gooey Butter Cake.” Depending on your preferences and budget, you can either create a delicious display of the treat right on the table or provide a recipe card for each table to take home with a story behind it.
Spotlight your favorite St. Louis restaurants.
If you and your partner’s favorite activity is dining out at St. Louis’ amazing eateries and you dream of sharing the experience with all of your friends and family on your big day, design your table arrangements with your favorites in mind. From the “Pastaria” table to the “Corner 17” table, each can feature menus, a card with a story about a date night you spent there and recommendations on the best dishes to order while your out-of-town guests are visiting.
Gift your guests a green thumb.
Consider a favor-plus-place-card combination that your guests will definitely dig. Provide packets of heirloom garden seeds marked with their name and table number as they enter your reception – bonus points if the fruits and vegetables are seasonal and local.
Make your appetizers work for you.
By the time guests filter into your reception space, hunger may be a real concern. Serve small bites right from the start with an appetizer attached to your place cards or with an appetizer wall organized by table. Think about it: People will be much more likely to pay attention to where their name appears on a giant chart if they get a stuffed mushroom, toasted ravioli, mini crabcake or soft pretzel for their efforts.