 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 late-night spots to keep the party going after a wedding in the St. Louis area

  • 0
flamingo bowl 3.jpeg

Picture this: You’re on the other side of the joy – and chaos – that was your best friend’s wedding. There was laughter, there were tears, but now it’s 10 p.m. and the reception venue is shutting down. You could Uber back to the hotel, but where’s the fun in that? Rally the crew for a nightcap in the metro area instead. 

BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups

What better way to celebrate a wedding than with live music? If you’re in downtown St. Louis, swing by BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, a local institution open until 1:30 a.m. With views of the Gateway Arch and a long bar with seats for all your friends, BB’s is lively enough for dancing but low-key enough to hear what the person next to you is saying.

BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway St., St. Louis, bbsjazzbluessoups.com

People are also reading…

Flamingo Bowl

Also in downtown St. Louis, Flamingo Bowl might offer a nice change of pace after months of potentially stressful wedding planning. On weekends, the neon-lit bowling alley is open until 3 a.m., serving signature cocktails, late night bites and mocktails. Even if you’re not a bowling pro, it’ll be a memorable ending to an extremely memorable day.

Flamingo Bowl, 1117 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-436-6666, flamingobowl.com

Moonrise Hotel St. Louis Rooftop Terrace Bar

moonrise 2.tif

If you attended a wedding near The Delmar Loop, chances are you saw the giant, rotating man-made moon atop the Moonrise Hotel. You don’t have to book a room there to check out the rooftop garden bar or the Twilight Room – both of which are open until 1:30 a.m. and offer out-of-this-world views of St. Louis.

Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com

The Get Down

the get down_credit_the get down.JPG

The after-after party should include sustenance as well as libations, so look no further than The Get Down, a locally owned joint where the kitchen is open until midnight. Its location in The Grove neighborhood is centrally located, so parking – if you have a sober chauffeur – shouldn’t be a problem. As for the food, try the chicken skewers with jerk seasoning, the pretzel sticks or the meatball sub.

The Get Down, 1449 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-0722, thegetdownstl.com

The Silver Ballroom

If punk rock dive bars are more your scene, the Silver Ballroom has just what you need – including pinball machines, as the name suggests. A South City favorite, the bar rotates 20 pinball machines in and out, so now’s your chance to beat your personal record on Creature from the Black Lagoon. The bar is open until 1:30 a.m. and serves made-from-scratch Australian meat pies.

The Silver Ballroom, 4701 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, 314-832-9223, thesilverballroom.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your own delicious oat milk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred