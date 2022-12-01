5 late-night spots to keep the party going after a wedding in the St. Louis area

Picture this: You’re on the other side of the joy – and chaos – that was your best friend’s wedding. There was laughter, there were tears, but now it’s 10 p.m. and the reception venue is shutting down. You could Uber back to the hotel, but where’s the fun in that? Rally the crew for a nightcap in the metro area instead.
BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups
What better way to celebrate a wedding than with live music? If you’re in downtown St. Louis, swing by BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, a local institution open until 1:30 a.m. With views of the Gateway Arch and a long bar with seats for all your friends, BB’s is lively enough for dancing but low-key enough to hear what the person next to you is saying.
BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway St., St. Louis, bbsjazzbluessoups.com
Flamingo Bowl
Also in downtown St. Louis, Flamingo Bowl might offer a nice change of pace after months of potentially stressful wedding planning. On weekends, the neon-lit bowling alley is open until 3 a.m., serving signature cocktails, late night bites and mocktails. Even if you’re not a bowling pro, it’ll be a memorable ending to an extremely memorable day.
Flamingo Bowl, 1117 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-436-6666, flamingobowl.com
Moonrise Hotel St. Louis Rooftop Terrace Bar
If you attended a wedding near The Delmar Loop, chances are you saw the giant, rotating man-made moon atop the Moonrise Hotel. You don’t have to book a room there to check out the rooftop garden bar or the Twilight Room – both of which are open until 1:30 a.m. and offer out-of-this-world views of St. Louis.
Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com
The Get Down
The after-after party should include sustenance as well as libations, so look no further than The Get Down, a locally owned joint where the kitchen is open until midnight. Its location in The Grove neighborhood is centrally located, so parking – if you have a sober chauffeur – shouldn’t be a problem. As for the food, try the chicken skewers with jerk seasoning, the pretzel sticks or the meatball sub.
The Get Down, 1449 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-0722, thegetdownstl.com
The Silver Ballroom
If punk rock dive bars are more your scene, the Silver Ballroom has just what you need – including pinball machines, as the name suggests. A South City favorite, the bar rotates 20 pinball machines in and out, so now’s your chance to beat your personal record on Creature from the Black Lagoon. The bar is open until 1:30 a.m. and serves made-from-scratch Australian meat pies.
The Silver Ballroom, 4701 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, 314-832-9223, thesilverballroom.com