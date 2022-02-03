5 Stress-Free Post-Wedding Brunch Ideas

We know – we don’t want to think about your big day being over either, but the night will come to an end eventually, and you and guests will need to go back to the real world. But before you do, you can prolong the fun with a post-wedding brunch.
This is a great opportunity to spend just a little more quality time with your closest loved ones, especially those who traveled from out of town. The good news? The post-wedding brunch doesn’t have to be stressful. Whoever is hosting, be it your parents or you and your new spouse, it can really be whatever you need it to be. Here are a few ideas:
Grab-and-Go
People will be taking off at all times of the day, so an easy way to accommodate everyone and keep things simple is setting up a grab-and-go station. Think continental breakfast, but filled with your favorite – even locally-sourced – goodies. From individual yogurt packages, granola and fruit, to treats from a Lou go-to like Whisk, Donut Drive In or Strange Donuts, friends and family can take what they need and hit the road in a convenient – but satisfying – fashion.
Looking for a step up from individually packaged treats? Work with a caterer like Kenrick’s to deliver a family-style brunch that allows your guests to sit down, catch up and fill up. The best part? You don’t have to worry about the setup or the cleanup.
Breakfast Boxes
For those guests who have absolutely no desire to socialize after a long night of revelry, you can put together breakfast boxes in place of the traditional welcome bags. Highlight local food favorites along with bottled water, cold-brew coffee, fresh fruit and some delicious carbs.
Dine Out
Avoid any hosting fuss whatsoever, and just invite your nearest and dearest to meet you at your favorite local brunch spot, such as Polite Society, Herbie’s, SqWires or Russell’s. Of course, it does take a little planning to ensure space is available and reservations are confirmed, but it’s a perfect way to send off smaller groups. Also, who doesn’t want to toast to a successful celebration with a mimosa or two?
Gift Cards
Some traveling guests will want to get up early and get home as soon as possible to reclaim the rest of their weekend. For your morning warriors, consider throwing a gift card into your welcome bags at the hotel, so they can stop on their way out of town for coffee or even a greasy drive-thru breakfast sandwich – no judgment here!
