7 Simple Ways to Keep the Bar Line Short at Your Wedding

By the time your wedding reception rolls around, you and your guests will be ready to let loose. But if you have a wedding of any substantial size, there might be a roadblock to everyone’s fun: a long wait at the bar.
People don’t have to drink to have fun, of course, but it’s a party, and no one wants to be stuck in a line. The good news? There are steps you can take before the big day to alleviate some of that wait.
Hire Extra Bartenders/Waitstaff
This might be the most logical solution. Don’t want the wait? Hire more people to serve your drinks. Talk with your vendors to find out what your options are. Even if it’s only during high-traffic moments of the evening (i.e., cocktail hour), a few extra hands can make all the difference.
Prep Your Tables With Beverages
If hiring additional staff isn’t an option for budgetary or other reasons, consider a self-serve solution. Along with the typical glass of Champagne for toasting, stock each table with bottles of red and white wine. Not your style? Provide a custom bucket of beers for each table – bonus points if the buckets are stocked with local brews for your guests to try.
Avoid Cumbersome Custom Cocktails
You and your partner might have a favorite beverage that even ties in the name of your four-legged friend, but if it includes obscure ingredients and multiple steps to mix, maybe rethink it for the sake of your bartender’s sanity. There are plenty of great batch cocktails that can be made ahead of time and then quickly served as guests request them.
Set up Strategically
Depending on your venue, you might not have a choice of where the bar is located, but if you do have some flexibility, work with your wedding planner or venue owner to set up in the perfect spot. Avoid a location where a line could spill out to the dance floor or bump into a guest table. And if you have a crew of people who you know will be visiting the bar often, seat them near the bar so they can hop up, grab a drink and sit back down.
Set up Multiple Bars
If you have the means, an extra bar setup is a great option to avoid guests clustering in one spot. Try situating one on opposite ends of the reception area. Or you can even separate your bars by what they’re serving – quick-serve beers in one location, a bar set up to serve only your custom cocktail and so forth.
Provide Additional Signage
This a great excuse to tie in your décor and wedding aesthetic for a useful purpose. A pretty but legible sign that lists your beverage options positioned in a visible spot will allow guests to make decisions before getting to the bar and bugging the staff with questions.