 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 Simple Ways to Keep the Bar Line Short at Your Wedding

  • 0
Hand making cocktail

By the time your wedding reception rolls around, you and your guests will be ready to let loose. But if you have a wedding of any substantial size, there might be a roadblock to everyone’s fun: a long wait at the bar.

People don’t have to drink to have fun, of course, but it’s a party, and no one wants to be stuck in a line. The good news? There are steps you can take before the big day to alleviate some of that wait.

Hire Extra Bartenders/Waitstaff

This might be the most logical solution. Don’t want the wait? Hire more people to serve your drinks. Talk with your vendors to find out what your options are. Even if it’s only during high-traffic moments of the evening (i.e., cocktail hour), a few extra hands can make all the difference.

Prep Your Tables With Beverages

If hiring additional staff isn’t an option for budgetary or other reasons, consider a self-serve solution. Along with the typical glass of Champagne for toasting, stock each table with bottles of red and white wine. Not your style? Provide a custom bucket of beers for each table – bonus points if the buckets are stocked with local brews for your guests to try.

People are also reading…

Avoid Cumbersome Custom Cocktails

You and your partner might have a favorite beverage that even ties in the name of your four-legged friend, but if it includes obscure ingredients and multiple steps to mix, maybe rethink it for the sake of your bartender’s sanity. There are plenty of great batch cocktails that can be made ahead of time and then quickly served as guests request them.

Set up Strategically

Depending on your venue, you might not have a choice of where the bar is located, but if you do have some flexibility, work with your wedding planner or venue owner to set up in the perfect spot. Avoid a location where a line could spill out to the dance floor or bump into a guest table. And if you have a crew of people who you know will be visiting the bar often, seat them near the bar so they can hop up, grab a drink and sit back down.

Set up Multiple Bars

If you have the means, an extra bar setup is a great option to avoid guests clustering in one spot. Try situating one on opposite ends of the reception area. Or you can even separate your bars by what they’re serving – quick-serve beers in one location, a bar set up to serve only your custom cocktail and so forth.

Provide Additional Signage

This a great excuse to tie in your décor and wedding aesthetic for a useful purpose. A pretty but legible sign that lists your beverage options positioned in a visible spot will allow guests to make decisions before getting to the bar and bugging the staff with questions.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK