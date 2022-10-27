A St. Louis area restaurant fit for hosting intimate wedding celebrations

Planning a wedding is no small feat. Between invitations, dining selections, music and more, every little detail matters – especially budget.
According to The Knot’s 2021 Real Weddings Study, “nearly 50 percent of couples reduced their guest count” last year, leading to an average of 105 guests per event.
Smaller venues have stepped up in response to offer more intimate experiences for couples and their guests. Local restaurant Vicia stands as one of the more popular wedding spots in the metro area, thanks to its striking architecture and diverse assortment of spaces perfect for everything from rehearsal dinners to ceremonies and receptions.
“Our space is very flexible and can be transformed to bring almost any vision to life,” says Tara Gallina, co-owner of Take Root Hospitality Group, which operates Vicia.
Gallina outlines an evening perfect for any couple: Events can begin in Vicia’s beautifully adorned Gardenside pavilion, which includes an assortment of passed seasonal appetizers and handcrafted cocktails made with ingredients from the restaurant’s garden. The covered patio offers a large space for multiple seating options during dinner or a wide-open space for dancing, entertainment and more.
Meanwhile, for indoor occasions, Vicia’s dining room offers a modern farmhouse aesthetic that makes for a more intimate dinner or reception space set against the backdrop of the restaurant’s open kitchen and inviting bar. Vicia can host seated dinners for up to 80 people and cocktail receptions for up to 100 guests.
Equally important is the menu. All guests take part in Vicia’s three-course Farmers Feast – a chef-written menu crafted by the season with the best local ingredients at their peak. Custom-made cakes and cookies from Vicia’s sister restaurant, Winslow’s Table, are also available.
“Guests can enhance their [event menu] with a reception featuring a wide assortment of seasonal snacks or end the night with a dessert and after-dinner drink bar,” Gallina says. Open-bar packages feature premium spirits and cocktails, with wine pairings and sparkling toasts also available.
“Our team gets to know you and your partner from the get-go and works hard to discover your event priorities and passions for food and beverage,” Gallina says. “We seek out special memories that can inspire a specialty cocktail, a vacation that helps us craft your wine pairing or a food memory that we can share with our chefs to inspire the menu.”
The team at Vicia works directly with the wedding party’s floral vendors to ensure every element perfectly fits the space. When they are in season, the restaurant even harvests fresh flowers from its garden to accent events or works hand in hand with your floral vendor to ensure the elements perfectly fit its space. Likewise, Vicia offers the option to create custom menus with hand-drawn botanicals by its team.
Gallina adds: “No event is the same!”
Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-553-9239, viciarestaurant.com