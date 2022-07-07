Before You Toss Your Bridal Bouquet, Here’s What You Should Know About Floral Preservation

A single flower can return us to a memorable moment. So when it comes to your wedding bouquet, certain metro area businesses are helping brides turn their wedding florals into lifelong keepsakes.
“You have these flowers for milestone life moments, then you toss them,” says Teresa Rinne, CEO of The Floral Preservation Co. “We want to change that mentality … because they can live on forever.”
The company offers two ways to enjoy your wedding flowers for years to come: a do-it-yourself floral preservation kit or a custom order fulfilled by Rinne and her team.
The seed of her business idea was planted when Rinne was a child. “I was at my great-grandmother’s when I was younger, and when I lifted her Bible, 100 flowers fell out on the floor,” she explains of her great-grandmother’s keepsake method. “As we picked them up, she knew every flower and who it was from – each one took her right back to that day and time.”
Fast-forward to Rinne’s adulthood, where she has gone on to create a sealed-pocket album in which to keep flowers and launched her floral preservation kit in 2020.
The DIY kit, available for $49.99 on Amazon, has all the necessary tools for drying and framing your flowers during a simple at-home process, which Rinne says she developed over many years through trial and error. Follow along as she completes the process in a YouTube video, available through a QR code on each kit’s packaging, and call the company’s hotline for further help, she notes.
If you prefer to leave it to the experts, the business also accepts custom orders booked in advance through its website. “After the wedding, put [the bouquet] immediately in water and put it in the refrigerator … ,” Rinne explains. “It will last up to 10 days … Then get it to us. It takes us two days [per order], and then you can pick it up.”
Another area floral preservation company, Gold & Blooms, will expertly transform your wedding flowers into a beautiful, framed piece of artwork or stunning resin keepsake.
The Lake Saint Louis-based business must receive your dropped-off or mailed bouquet within four days following your wedding. At the time of reservation, detailed instructions will be sent on how to package the flowers for overnight shipping.
Gold & Blooms works closely with the client on each framed, pressed bouquet order, from choice of frame at the time of booking, to confirming details three months before the wedding, to the post-wedding consultation for the final design before sealing and framing. The service costs between $500 and $675, with a $150 add-on option – ideal for the groom’s boutonniere.
Translucent resin pieces holding your florals are also available, with options including a 6-, 7-, 8- or 10-inch-square block; an 8-inch hexagonal block; or a 4- by 5-inch set of bookends. Add-ons available are a 4-inch resin square block, 3-inch resin round piece, initial keychain, ornament, wine stopper, ring dish or ring spike on which to place your new bling.
The price of these artful keepsakes ranges from $25 to $600. Pre-book as far in advance as possible on the company’s website to ensure a guaranteed spot for your wedding floral memento.
The Floral Preservation Co., St. Louis, floralpreservationco.com
Gold & Blooms, Lake Saint Louis, goldandblooms.com