Wow your bridesmaids with something special: a bespoke bridal party present that speaks to each of their personalities.
Cat’s Meow
To find gifts personalized with your bridesmaids’ names, look no further than local boutique, Cat’s Meow.
Choose among plush items, including a fleece throw, tweed purse, waffle robe, spa wrap or cosmetic bag, all of which can be monogrammed.
Or opt for a luxe 14K gold Kendra Scott initial pendant necklace.
Cat’s Meow, 11773 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-909-1415, catsmeowpersonalized.com
Sweet Boutique
For a gift box tailored to every member of your bridal party, check out St. Louis’ Sweet Boutique.
Choose your investment level and the shop’s staff will put together a max-value variety of items fit for each recipient’s tastes or customized to the special bridal occasion.
Sweet Boutique, 8115A-8117 Maryland Ave., Clayton, 314-932-1222, sweetboutiquegifts.com
Zoey’s Attic
Create a custom bag emblazoned with the theme of your bachelorette party or big day.
The online store will then turn those bags into hangover recovery kits full of pain relievers, eye drops, lip balm, hand sanitizer, bandages, chewing gum and Vitamin C and electrolyte drink mixes – all the necessities for comforting and refreshing each member of your bridal party post-bash!
Zoey’s Attic, etsy.com/shop/zoeysattic
Golden Gems
Find clothing and accessories fit for every bridesmaid’s personality at Golden Gems.
The metro business, offering three shop locations, boasts unique tees that proclaim bold statements like: ‘Wicked Woman,’ ‘Live Rude Girls,’ ‘One Hell of a Lady,’ ‘Be the Girl Who Decided to Effing Go for It,’ ‘Don’t Call Me Baby,’ ‘Midwest Honey: Baddest Babe in the USA,’ ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ ‘Women Will Save the World’ and ‘Dive Bar Drinking Club: Shut Up and Drink.’
Or give a personal piece from the store’s zodiac collection, including perfumes, nail polishes, candles, key tags and mini-journals labeled with a description of each bridesmaid’s astrological sign, from ‘Clever Little Aquarius,’ ‘Charming Little Gemini,’ and ‘Caring Little Cancer’ to ‘Fiery Little Leo,’ ‘Mysterious Little Scorpio’ and ‘Wild Little Sagittarius.’
Golden Gems, Three locations: 3108 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-925-8931; 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 133, St. Louis, 314-405-8060; 80 West County Center, Space No. 1039, Des Peres, shopgoldengems.com
Daily Disco
Dress your bridesmaids to impress with a personalized present from Daily Disco.
The local line of signature denim and colorful clothing and accessories includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, hats, fanny packs and bags to choose from – all customizable with the recipient’s name or embroidered with your bachelorette party theme.
Local orders – allow two weeks for personalized items – are available for curbside pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the shop-turned-office.
Daily Disco, 2103 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, 314-802-7575, dailydisco.com