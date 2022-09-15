Best sports-centric bachelor party ideas in St. Louis

If you’re looking to find athletic activities and entertainment for a bachelor (or bachelorette) party, check out these sports-centric outings in the St. Louis area.
LIVE SPORTING EVENTS
Nothing beats seeing a ballgame in person. Add your best buddies into the mix, and you’ve got an unforgettable outing – no matter the sport.
St. Louis Cardinals
There’s nothing quite like a game at Busch Stadium. Grab your seats and settle in for nine innings of St. Louis Cardinals baseball (mlb.com/cardinals). Plus, throw in some ballpark dogs, refreshing beer and a visit to Ballpark Village (stlballparkvillage.com) before or after the game, and you’ve got one heck of a day planned for the groom-to-be.
St. Louis Blues
Not to be outdone by their bat-swinging counterparts, the St. Louis Blues (nhl.com/blues) offer thrilling hockey action that’ll keep your crew enthralled from beginning to end. Head over to the excellently equipped Enterprise Center to catch one of these matches, and then hit the town afterward.
St. Louis City SC
The city’s new Major League Soccer expansion franchise is set to take the pitch in 2023, making the club’s debut one of the most exciting entrances in recent St. Louis sporting memory. Although the opening’s still several months away, party planners can stay ahead of the game by ordering tickets now for a St. Louis City SC match (stlcitysc.com).
ADVENTUROUS OUTINGS
For the partygoers who’d rather get in the game themselves, consider something hands on.
Amp Up Action Park
Amp Up (ampupactionpark.com) has it all. Between go-kart racing, laser tag, virtual reality, ax throwing and a ropes course, your crew could spend all day here and never do the same thing twice. Plus, on-site food and drink mean you don’t have to depart to fuel up (or keep the party going).
Topgolf
Put your swing to the test at Topgolf (topgolf.com/us/st-louis), an interactive golf venue featuring high-tech equipment that tracks your shot and awards points for your efforts. And with climate-controlled hitting bays, bachelor parties can rest easy that the celebration will proceed no matter the weather.
The Axe House
The Axe House (theaxehousestl.com)is an impressive facility that encourages visitors to tap into their inner lumberjacks by throwing axes at targets. The business encourages bachelor parties to visit and permits patrons to bring their own snacks and coolers along for the experience.
MUST-VISIT SPORTS BARS
These local hangouts have your entire party covered for whatever game you don’t want to miss.
Duke’s Sports Bar
Duke’s Sports Bar (dukesinsoulard.com) has what you need for a good time. Wings, burgers, brews and plenty of other bites all go perfectly hand in hand with whatever event is on deck. Find it in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood.
International Tap House
Although not technically a sports bar, International Tap House (internationaltaphouse.com) pairs numerous widescreen TVs with an even wider selection of beers from across the globe. With two locations in the area, you have every reason to raise a glass.
Other Favorites