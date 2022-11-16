 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bubbly and other bounty for your special day await in St. Louis County

  • 0
Edwardsville Le Chateau Styled Session

Photo courtesy of Bethany & Zack Photography

The Curated Coupe in Clayton is creating one-of-a-kind gift boxes featuring vintage sparkling wine glasses and other darling goodies that brides and bridal parties are sure to adore.

“The Curated Coupe is a bespoke gift company that features vintage [sparkling wine] glasses and gifts for anyone that enjoys a great cocktail,” says Anne Bishop, its founder. “I curate each box personally, so no two boxes or gifts are exactly the same – so I love that for people who are looking for something unique.”

Bishop herself sources vintage glassware for the boxes – typically from estate sales or antique shops. Gift box options include the Classic Collection, which contains two vintage sparkling wine glasses, along with a vintage trinket tray; the Cocktail Collection, which includes four vintage cocktail glasses, four linen cocktail napkins and a bar accessory (like a garnish dish or recipe book); and the Custom Curated Box, which is designed in collaboration with a given client to create a gorgeous gift.

People are also reading…

“When someone reaches out, I ask mostly about the style, the aesthetic [and] the preferences they are looking for,” Bishop says. “If it’s for a wedding gift, I ask what’s the theme of their wedding, do they have a custom monogram – because I can take their monogram and have it custom-made into cocktail napkins.”

One such custom box Bishop creates is an “ask” box for bridesmaids.

The Curated Coupe Brand Session

Photo courtesy of Emily Broadbent Photography

“Generally, each is filled with one vintage [sparkling wine] coupe, a mini bottle of bubbly and/or a cube of Sugarfina [sparkling wine] flavor candies,” Bishop says.

She adds that boxes typically take from three to five days to complete; however, they can take longer if someone is hoping to include customized components like monogrammed linen napkins.

“Because each box is truly one of a kind, it brings a level of personalization and thoughtfulness to a gift compared to a gift you buy at a store or online,” Bishop says. “It shows the recipient that, as a giver, you really care – you know their style. I think it really resonates with people.”

Beyond the boxes, Bishop has even started a sparkling wine tower service in which she rents out the 50 to 70 glasses needed for a stunning display at weddings, anniversary celebrations or other parties. “Clients pour their [sparkling wine],” Bishop exclaims, “and have fun!”

The Curated Coupe, Clayton, thecuratedcoupe.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What kind of potatoes should you use in mashed potatoes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred