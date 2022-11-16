Bubbly and other bounty for your special day await in St. Louis County

The Curated Coupe in Clayton is creating one-of-a-kind gift boxes featuring vintage sparkling wine glasses and other darling goodies that brides and bridal parties are sure to adore.
“The Curated Coupe is a bespoke gift company that features vintage [sparkling wine] glasses and gifts for anyone that enjoys a great cocktail,” says Anne Bishop, its founder. “I curate each box personally, so no two boxes or gifts are exactly the same – so I love that for people who are looking for something unique.”
Bishop herself sources vintage glassware for the boxes – typically from estate sales or antique shops. Gift box options include the Classic Collection, which contains two vintage sparkling wine glasses, along with a vintage trinket tray; the Cocktail Collection, which includes four vintage cocktail glasses, four linen cocktail napkins and a bar accessory (like a garnish dish or recipe book); and the Custom Curated Box, which is designed in collaboration with a given client to create a gorgeous gift.
“When someone reaches out, I ask mostly about the style, the aesthetic [and] the preferences they are looking for,” Bishop says. “If it’s for a wedding gift, I ask what’s the theme of their wedding, do they have a custom monogram – because I can take their monogram and have it custom-made into cocktail napkins.”
One such custom box Bishop creates is an “ask” box for bridesmaids.
“Generally, each is filled with one vintage [sparkling wine] coupe, a mini bottle of bubbly and/or a cube of Sugarfina [sparkling wine] flavor candies,” Bishop says.
She adds that boxes typically take from three to five days to complete; however, they can take longer if someone is hoping to include customized components like monogrammed linen napkins.
“Because each box is truly one of a kind, it brings a level of personalization and thoughtfulness to a gift compared to a gift you buy at a store or online,” Bishop says. “It shows the recipient that, as a giver, you really care – you know their style. I think it really resonates with people.”
Beyond the boxes, Bishop has even started a sparkling wine tower service in which she rents out the 50 to 70 glasses needed for a stunning display at weddings, anniversary celebrations or other parties. “Clients pour their [sparkling wine],” Bishop exclaims, “and have fun!”
