Butler's Pantry turns former power company building into new wedding venue at City Foundry STL

A space once considered the home of Century Electric Company in downtown St. Louis is now a chic and sophisticated wedding venue armed with versatile amenities.
“The wedding experience at 18Rails is built upon a beautifully designed industrial space with a fascinating history integrated into St. Louis culture,” says Bridget Bitza, chief revenue officer of Butler’s Pantry, the locally based catering and event-design company running the venue. “We wanted to maintain its industrial roots, while featuring modern aesthetics and conveniences.”
As they enter 18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, guests will notice industrial touches like exposed brick, treated concrete and wood grain, in addition to a wall of original windows that allow for astounding natural light.
“The space is dynamic, chic, elegant and urban, allowing for many different types of events to shine in their own special way,” Bitza says. “Whatever creative visions or wish list you have, the partnership of 18Rails and Butler’s Pantry will help you create an ‘ahhh’ setting and lasting memories for you and your guests.”
Bitza believes couples and wedding planners alike will appreciate 18Rails’ commitment to standout service.
“Led by a passionate team of experts, weddings are designed to reflect what each couple imagines,” Bitza says. “The options feel limitless, whether they wish to exchange vows on a raised stage under icicle lights or take photos in the natural lighting provided by the entire wall of windows.”
And this limitless experience is made possible in part thanks to flexible room dividers, bespoke satellite bars and food stations that “allow for clever event setups.”
“The beautiful thing about 18Rails is its versatility and proximity to all major highways and the surrounding community,” Bitza adds. “There also aren’t any permanent bars. We leave the 6,700 square feet of space totally flexible, so it can be converted to accommodate any event design and style you desire. We love to innovate!”
Plus, 18Rails has a custom-built audio and visual installation, which allows for flexibility in dropping in specialty lighting, projection points, ceiling features and other offerings.
“These pre-installed features will allow budgets to go further,” Bitza says. “Plus, parking is free and convenient. Altogether, the technology and space provided make the perfect backdrop to complement multiple creative event visions.”
18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, 18rails.com