Cheers-worthy Champagne towers at all price points

Pyramid Glass of champagne for celebrate in event party or wedding ceremony, Wedding slide champagne for bride and groom indoors

Photo by Getty Images

There’s something simply superb about a Champagne tower. Not only are they aesthetically appealing, but also, they make for a marvelous way to pop the bubbly before toasting to you and your soulmate. Want another reason to feel warm and fuzzy – besides the bubbly? These show-stopping statements can be created at budgets big or small.

The sweetest deal

Weinhardt Party Rentals doesn’t technically offer Champagne towers as an official service, but they do rent saucer Champagne glasses, which means you could easily create it yourself. The simple Champagne coupes are 50 cents each and come in a rack of 25, which equates to a starting price that’s less than $15 – sans alcohol, of course.

The savvy spend

Nadine & Mina is known for renting out marvelous vintage glassware and more for weddings – including Champagne towers! Choose from three styles of vintage Champagne coupes with stunning stemware and divine detailing. Although the price varies based on the size of the Champagne tower, clients are charged $3 per glass. Therefore, a 20-glass tower would start at approximately $60 (with an additional charge for setup and teardown services), making it a savvy spend that’s still something special.

The special splurge

Curated Coupe_Photo by Emily Broadbent Photography.jpg

Photo by Emily Broadbent Photography

The Curated Coupe was literally inspired by the owner’s love of Champagne, so it should come as no surprise that they’ll tactfully tackle Champagne towers with the utmost care and sophistication. The Curated Coupe charges $150 for a four-tier Champagne tower, which includes delivery and setup if desired. All towers are created with the company’s collection of stunning vintage Champagne coupes, which means there’s sparkly character to this already creative component.

An error occurred