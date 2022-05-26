 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Create a Custom Stationery Suite to Reflect Your Wedding Through This St. Louis Design Studio

Leighwood Design Studio Branding

From the save-the-dates to the invitations to the day-of décor, Leighwood Design Studio aims to create a total experience for guests through every paper good at your wedding.

The St. Louis-based studio is a full-service custom and semi-custom luxury wedding and event stationery design company that delivers modern paper goods. It specializes in using classic, timeless elements that feel fresh and on-trend while standing the test of time.

Leighwood Design Studio Branding

“Paper goods really set the tone for the entire wedding,” notes owner and designer Amanda Woodruff. “They’re one of the first things that your guests [receive] and see – and the first chance you get to make them feel the way you want them to feel about your event.”

To achieve a collection of paper goods that ties together your entire event, Woodruff “works with each couple from the ground up to embrace their vision and style.”

“We get to the heart of the event – what [couples] want guests to feel about their wedding, from the save-the-dates to the invitations to the day-of [paper goods],” Woodruff says.

The design starts with a style board with colors, typography and paper uniquely chosen for the couple. “We don’t use Pinterest for inspiration – we make it really true to you, not true to something else you see on the Internet,” Woodruff notes. ‘There is a lot of consideration into [the couple’s] personal style as we strive to give them the custom experience without the custom investment.”

Leighwood Design Studio Branding

Couples can choose for Leighwood to create custom paper goods or select one of the studio’s semi-custom designs as a base for making a personalized wedding suite – all with Woodruff’s expertise each step of the way. “I always want to be a trusted advisor and assist in everything from color selections to wording etiquette,” she notes.

Woodruff cites three elements to keep in mind when coordinating and complementing paper goods to your wedding: aesthetic, color and theme. For example, Leighwood used a couple’s art deco-style paper goods to inspire their wedding, from the 1920s typography to the hues of deep green and gold. “It was inspired without feeling like you were stepping into a ‘Great Gatsby’-themed party,” Woodruff describes.

And for environmentally conscious couples, Leighwood offers eco-friendly options. “I use as many tree-free or sustainable resources as possible,” Woodruff explains. “I also partner with as many local print and production partners as possible, which reduces the carbon footprint through shipping, as well as helps support the local small business economy.”

O&O Styled Shoot

Additionally, couples can minimize their paper use with the studio’s greener offerings, including QR code response cards and seed papers. “Guests are able to plant that afterward … to put something back into the Earth,” Woodruff says.

To complete your wedding’s unique line of paper goods, Woodruff recommends booking at least six months in advance. “Start the sooner the better,” she notes. “It gives you the opportunity to work with the designer on your save-the-dates all the way through the wedding to post-event for thank-you cards.”

Leighwood Design Studio, 314-401-9076, leighwooddesignstudio.com

