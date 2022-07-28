Enjoy the Sights, Sounds and Tastes of Music City During Your Nashville Bachelor Party

About a four-hour drive south of St. Louis, Nashville, Tennessee, has become bachelor and bachelorette party central over the past two decades. Once a country music town, this bustling destination has expanded beyond its cowboy roots into a city of diverse entertainment – although there’s still plenty in store for those who appreciate a little twang in their tunes.
BROADWAY
There’s almost no doubt you’re familiar with Broadway Avenue. Lined door to door with honky-tonks, restaurants and other draws, this high-powered hangout is where the party’s at.
Honky-Tonk Hangs
Nashville is home to the honky-tonk, where cold beer flows and live music lives.
A few local favorites include Layla’s Honky Tonk (laylasnashville.com) and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge (tootsies.net), both of which manage to preserve the old-timey honky-tonk vibe amid the always-changing Broadway landscape.
Swing by each – located next door to one another – for drinks and some of the finest live music in the city.
Assembly Food Hall
While bebopping around Broadway, you should make sure to fuel up with food from the Assembly Food Hall (assemblyfoodhall.com). This more-recent addition to the city skyline features iconic Nashville establishments like Prince’s Hot Chicken, Slim & Husky’s pizza joint and The Pharmacy Burger, plus plenty of other tasty eats and treats.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Get to know some of the most famous musicians in American history by taking a tour of this impressive venue, which showcases the past, present and future of country music. (countrymusichalloffame.org)
GULCH
Located a few minutes south of Broadway Avenue, the Gulch neighborhood is a stellar daytime destination perfect for brunch after a night out and caffeine pit stops.
Barista Parlor
One of the finest coffee shops in the area, Barista Parlor’s Golden Sound location (baristaparlor.com) pairs handcrafted coffee drinks with a killer soundtrack courtesy of a rotating selection of vinyl records.
Biscuit Love
This wildly popular breakfast and brunch spot features favorites like fried chicken and biscuits, plus other Southern comfort classics. Show up early to avoid long waits in line. (biscuitlove.com)
Kayne Prime
Bachelor parties in search of a high-end dinner need search no farther than Kayne Prime (mstreetnashville.com/kayne-prime). Book a table at this superb steakhouse, and treat the groom-to-be to one of the finest meals available in Nashville.
EAST NASHVILLE
Decidedly funkier than the more mainstream elements of Music City, East Nashville is loaded with a collection of excellent cocktail bars and other must-try establishments.
Chopper
Easily the best Tiki drinks in the city, Chopper’s cocktails pack a punch, making the venue an ideal first stop on any bachelor party itinerary. (choppertiki.com)
Urban Cowboy House
Great drinks, a stellar setup and tasty bites define this popular watering hole located in and on the grounds of a historic Victorian mansion. Still need a place to stay? This urban boutique hotel is a swanky host. (urbancowboy.com/nashville)
East Nashville Beer Works
Pull up to East Nashville Beer Works (eastnashbeerworks.com) to sample suds brewed right on site, including year-round styles such as an American wheat ale, a Citra IPA and a honey blonde ale.