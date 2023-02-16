Between its ravishing rooftop and historical charm, Hotel Indigo St. Louis - Downtown is a sincere standout for couples seeking a quaint, one-of-a-kind space for their big day.
“The boutique charm of the Hotel Indigo definitely makes it stand out from other hotels in downtown St. Louis,” says Carolina Lundberg, digital marketing manager of Remington Hotels. “Centrally located in the city, wedding parties find ease in taking the perfect wedding pictures while capturing the historic beauty of the city.”
Especially since Hotel Indigo St. Louis, which is located at 501 Olive Street, is within walking distance of some of St. Louis’ most beloved landmarks – think The Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village and Ferrara Theatre (to name a few).
However, proximity certainly isn’t the only perk to Hotel Indigo St. Louis.
“Hotel Indigo also includes a lively and charming bar,” Lundberg says. “The bar makes an ideal location for gathering after the special event.”
The 1960s-themed rooftop bar, delightfully dubbed Eero’s, is inspired by Eero Saarinen, the architect who designed the Arch – a rather fitting name given the marvelous views of the Arch.
The star space for ceremonies, though, is the rooftop – which Lundberg says is ideal for up to 60 guests.
“The rooftop patio is unlike any other wedding venue in St. Louis,” Lundberg says. “It provides spectacular views, a quaint ambiance and a unique opportunity to be on top of the world. The rooftop patio is the perfect location for couples to share their vows. This is a place to remember those special moments.”
It’s also a place recently inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“Hotel Indigo St. Louis Downtown was originally constructed to serve as a magnificent office complex around the start of the 20th century,” Lundberg recalls. “Renowned architect Isaac S. Taylor specifically spearheaded the project in 1908 and had just finished creating numerous designs for the celebrated St. Louis World’s Fair a few years prior. Taylor proceeded to design a gorgeous 13-story structure that loomed over the intersection of Broadway and Olive Street in the heart of the city.
“The Hotel Indigo is possibly one of the most historic properties in downtown St. Louis,” Lundberg continues. “The historic character with its modern charm will impress all those who visit the property.”
Hotel Indigo St. Louis – Downtown, 501 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-732-4334, ihg.com/hotelindigo