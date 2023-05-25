The wedding industry is booming. Fresh off the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, lovebirds are tying the knot in extravagant style, with the average price of celebrations clocking in at $30,000. With this continued uptick in spending comes a greater emphasis on the guest experience. From the ceremony itself to the ever-important dining experience during the reception, wedding parties and guests seem to expect more from the event than ever.
Area vendors like Culinary Canvas are stepping up to meet the demand. The catering company offers a chef-forward approach to wedding menus and works with couples on crafting customizable dishes – including excellent, locally sourced vegetarian and vegan dishes – to ensure every last attendee is satisfied with their meal. Yet it’s the attention to detail that makes Culinary Canvas stand out in the industry.
People are also reading…
“We’re artists. We try to tell a story with a canvas of food,” says Todd Segneri, Culinary Canvas executive chef.
The team at Culinary Canvas works closely with wedding parties and planners to design menus that fit specific celebrations. There’s a standard menu from which couples can mine inspiration for buffet, plated and station-style presentations. A few notable dishes include panko-crusted salmon, pork roulade and a delectable flat iron steak.
But the included options serve purely as a starting point. Segneri and co. collaborate with the couple to prepare dishes that fit necessary dietary restrictions as well as items that hold special significance, like the couple’s favorite dessert dish or late-night snack.
“The key is communication,” Segneri says. “We’ll have a starting point and get on the same page as the client and deal with what direction they want to go. Then, we can source the main ingredients and do whatever we want with them.”
Whichever menu the bridal party decides to offer for their celebration, items are arranged and served using appealing dishes, cast irons, flat plates and more. The result is a more cohesive experience that better fits with other elements of the wedding celebration.
“We present things differently,” Segneri says. “You’d normally go to a wedding hall and I call it ‘trough feeding.’ It’s nice food but it’s all lined up and it’s just not appetizing to me. It doesn't fit the experience. We try to present it more artistically with different levels and textures.”
Another way Culinary Canvas expands its menu is by including vegan, vegetarian and other diet-friendly dishes. Chef Segneri’s plant-based offerings are so much more than an afterthought. From Mediterranean lasagna and ratatouille to wild mushroom ragu and more, eating vegetarian or vegan at a Culinary Canvas-catered wedding means you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for preference.
“You’ve got to have a central focus and then you radiate out from there,” Segneri says of his approach to preparing vegetarian main course dishes. “You have your main ingredients and your supporting actors, and they all kind of blend together.”
Part of this comes from higher client expectations. But the other possible reason is it’s just good business.
“The clients who search us out are looking for something unique, a little different and presented in an exciting way,” Segneri said. “It’s our obligation to try and roll with that and exceed their expectations.”
Culinary Canvas, 3408 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-446-1805, culinarycanvasstl.com