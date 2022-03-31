How to Make Your Wedding More Sensory-Friendly for Guests

Although the crowded venue with flashing lights and booming music may seem exciting for many of your wedding guests, it can be stress-inducing for neurodivergent attendees.
To make your wedding more sensory-friendly, Michael Quinn, Ph.D., the area executive director of Autism Speaks, is sharing environmental triggers for guests with autism spectrum disorder, as well as ways they can be minimized at events.
Autism refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, according to Autism Speaks. In the U.S., autism impacts an estimated 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults, Quinn says.
“Sensory issues are common in people with autism and are even included in the diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder,” Quinn explains. “Consequently, there is a need and requirement to create sensory-friendly events to ensure individuals feel comfortable and included in festivities.”
As part of the sensory-friendly event-planning process, Quinn advises that couples ask their guests if they have any sensory needs. Loud sounds, flashing lights and crowded, unfamiliar spaces can be extremely challenging to a child or adult with autism, according to Autism Speaks. “Collecting information of this nature is important and can inform how best to move forward with your plans,” Quinn says.
Next, Quinn recommends identifying wedding venues that have a history of hosting sensory-friendly events.
Particularly during the wedding reception, where an influx of sensory stimuli is common, Quinn says people with autism may feel overwhelmed if the environment they find themselves in has several environmental triggers. “For instance, it would be beneficial to minimize harsh sounds,” Quinn notes. “Another strategy is to opt for softer, instrumental music rather than blaring, fast-paced or jarring melodies.”
In addition to limiting harsh sounds, Quinn says lighting also should be minimized. To further support sensory differences, Autism Speaks recommends designating a section with sensory modifications – like dimmer lights and reduced volume – for attendees with autism and their families.
Additionally, the couple should ensure the location has optimal physical space for guests, Quinn notes. For attendees who feel overwhelmed by the crowd or experience sensory overload and may choose to take a break from the festivities, Quinn explains that “having a designated quiet area within the wedding venue can also be useful.”
