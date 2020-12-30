How to Plan a Perfect (Virtual) Pre-Wedding Party

Although we are not in the clear to reinstate in-person celebrations this winter, there are still plenty of ways to make your soon-to-be-wed friends feel special and loved with virtual fêtes. If you’re charged with planning a party during this unique time, don’t let Zoom fatigue intimidate you! Take a look below for some inspiration.
Sip, Sip, Hurray
The days of warm-weather weekends spent socializing (distantly) at some of our region’s best wineries are behind us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t treat your favorite wino to a good time. The Drink Dispatch offers At-Home Blind Tasting Kits in a variety of sizes that are perfect for both novice and advanced wine drinkers. You’ll learn a little, and you’ll drink a little more, all guided by its Blind Tasting 101 guide.
Dance It Out
If the bride or groom is normally all about the dance floor, organize a virtual group class with StephZ Cardio Dance. These lively classes are set to great music and are accessible for all ages and skill levels. StephZ Cardio Dance offers live classes and has a great library of on-demand classes. Bonus: If you decide to take an on-demand class, all of your attendees get a full month of access – not a bad party favor!
Game On
For brides and grooms who are perhaps a little competitive, plan a virtual game night. Get their favorite pizza delivered – the metro area never lacks options for great pies – and then get creative! Jackbox Games offers great online options, and you can even create your own couple-specific trivia with a simple PowerPoint presentation via Zoom. This is an especially great idea for couples’ showers: Pit the pair and their crews against each other. How well do they remember their “firsts”? Each other’s favorite things? Winner starts the marriage with ultimate bragging rights.
Celebrate Self-Care
Winter is the best time to get cozy and practice some self-care. Extend that luxury to the bride or groom and their guests with a box of pampering products. Think bath bombs, face masks, nail care, soothing candles and a great cocktail mix or mini bottle of bubbly. If you’d rather leave the sourcing to an expert, tap local companies Honey Door Co. or The Matched Box to pull together great goodies. This is a fantastic option for those who don’t want to spend the whole night staring at a screen. Encourage everyone to block out the night for a few hours of solo relaxation, then come together at the end for a brief, but rested, toast over FaceTime.