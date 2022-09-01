Inspiration for a Halloween-themed bachelorette party

Put a spooky spin on your bachelorette party, if you dare, with some of St. Louis’ most frightfully fun festivities, from mysterious ghost tours to scream-worthy haunted houses and spirited Halloween soirées.
Ghost Tours
Bring your besties – and your courage – for a spine-tingling ghost tour of St. Louis’ historic and supposedly haunted Lemp neighborhood, led by St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. For an additional cost, let the society host your group for a spirited Ouija Board Séance. (seeaghost.com)
Step inside St. Louis’ 19th century Lemp Mansion, the legendary home of Lemp Brewery beer baron William J. Lemp, for a haunted tour – or stay awhile at The Lemp Mansion Restaurant & Inn. During the Haunted History Tour with Betsy Burnett-Belanger, expect ghost stories and a dark room session, during which Betsy will attempt to make psychic communication with the other side, according to the Lemp Mansion website. (lempmansion.com)
And with St. Charles Ghost Tours, your party may get into the spirit by looking for the storied apparition, “Lady in White,” a young mother said to have been buried in her wedding dress! (stcharlesghosts.com)
Haunted Houses
Brace yourselves for a scary good time at The Darkness, one of St. Louis’ biggest and best haunted houses that also includes zombie laser tag, an outdoor scream zone and Monster Museum. For a private scream party, book The Darkness’ VIP horror-themed arcade room! (thedarkness.com)
Alternatively, gather your group at St. Louis Escape next door to solve one of seven mind-bending, 60-minute escape rooms, with themes featuring Dracula, a Haunted Hotel, Frankenstein, Blackbeard’s Revenge and more. (stlouisescape.com)
Halloween Celebrations
Dress in an elegant – or foolish – disguise for the Halloween Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction at SqWires Restaurant and Market’s Annex. This 21-and-older party on Oct. 28 promises an intriguing evening of dance, music and magical illusions, along with savory and sweet bites and an open bar. Tickets are $100 per person, with event proceeds benefitting the Lafayette Square Neighborhood Association. (lafayettesquare.org/event/halloween-masquerade-ball-and-silent-auction)
On Oct. 28 through 30, take a stroll down Main Street in St. Charles during the historic neighborhood’s annual Pumpkin Glow, which brings in hundreds of illuminated jack-o’-lanterns to light up the street, and shops stay open late to offer “scary good deals,” according to Discover St. Charles’ website. Need a daytime activity? Attend the annual St. Charles Legends & Lanterns event, also happening along Main Street, on weekends from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, to make macabre memories with costumed characters during this “spirited journey through Halloween history!” (discoverstcharles.com)
Want to throw the bride her own Halloween-themed bachelorette party? Embark on a bride-tribe shopping spree with stops at Remember Me Vintage Clothing & Costumes and Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon Party Warehouse to find costumes, accessories and decorations for your spooky soirée. Check out Etsy’s Halloween Shop ahead of time to score on-theme décor and party favors. (etsy.com/featured/halloween-costumes-and-decor-ideas)