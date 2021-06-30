Locally Made Gift Ideas for Your Bridal Party

Your “I do” crew has likely been by your side from the beginning – from the days of dating to the enthralling engagement and, now, the wedding you’ve all been waiting for. Shop small and spoil those special souls in your life with something from the Lou that they can cherish not only on your big day but also for many, many days to come.
FOR HER
Personalized Totes
These personalized cotton canvas bags not only make a (pun intended) totes precious present but also can double as a gift bag full of goodies for each girl. Made by BD Activewear, they can be customized by brides-to-be with everything from the font to the monogram style to the color combination.
Terrific Tumblers
Help your girls stay hydrated during the hustle of the big day with a personalized stainless steel tumbler. Available in a variety of colors, The Crafty Engineerx even engraves the tumblers with laser technology to ensure the personalization stays perfect for the years ahead.
Elegant Earrings
These polymer clay earrings are elegantly accented by freshwater pearls – making them perfect to pair with lovely bridesmaid dresses on the big day and with less-formal looks in the months to follow.
Radiant Robes
Let your ladies relax while they get ready in robes by LaLa Confetti. Available in more than 10 color options, these ultrasoft, lace-trimmed robes are ravishing and customizable.
FOR HIM
Engraved Wallets
Available in five high-quality leatherette styles, theses wallets by EcoEngrave can be engraved with initials, names or monograms inside or out with accent stitching that the seller confirms will never rub off.
Liquor Labels
Gift your groomsman his favorite drink of choice with a custom liquor label by Ellee Dees. Labels are completely customizable and can feature a simple thank-you, the groomsman’s name, the date of your big day and more.
Bottle Openers
From the creator of the customizable wallet above also comes customizable beer bottle openers. The textured synthetic material not only looks sleek but also will sustain water, use after use.