Minimizing Wedding Waste: What to Do With All Those Leftovers

To help St. Louis couples and guests minimize waste at weddings, local planners and vendors offer a number of ways to donate everything from leftover food to flowers and décor.
For excess food from your wedding reception, Josie Littlepage – owner of a St. Louis-based wedding and event planning company, Cosmopolitan Events – recommends couples purchase to-go boxes on Amazon and have the caterer box extra dishes for family to take home after the event. “We have only found this to be OK with independent caterers, and there may be rules that apply for health and safety, but it is always worth an ask!” she says.
Through St. Louis-based hunger relief nonprofit Operation Food Search, couples can donate their wedding’s leftover food to area agencies helping those in need, according to the organization’s procure manager, Lenora Gooden. Food that has been under the supervision of ServSafe-certified caterers and that hasn’t been opened, served or left outside in the heat is accepted, along with extra tableware, flowers and décor at the agency’s discretion, Gooden notes.
People are also reading…
Another wedding item that guests can take “to go” is flowers, Littlepage says. “We love the idea of purchasing little bud vases for the exit of a reception,” she notes. “The planners or whoever is assisting the bride on the day of the wedding can dismantle the centerpieces and create mini take-home bud vases for each person to walk away with a little gift. This doubles as a wedding favor, too!”
And if you’re looking to savor some of your wedding flowers, Lake Saint Louis-based Gold & Blooms preserves your bridal bouquet to cherish for a lifetime in keepsake pieces, including framed artwork to hang on your wall or a ring spike on which to place your new bling.
Décor donations are another way to minimize wedding waste, Littlepage says. “At the end of our last ceremony, our event manager took the extra aisle runner that was not used and donated it to a dog shelter,” she explains. “The puppies need some soft comfort, and we are happy to give that to them!”
Additional décor also can be sold on local and regional wedding group social media pages. Wedding Resale STL and Surrounding Areas is a Facebook group that lets couples resell wedding pieces by asking resellers to post photos, descriptions, costs and locations of their items on its timeline in order to connect with potential buyers, who are invited to reply if interested.
Another area Facebook group page, Wedding Resale (Jefferson, St. Louis & Surrounding Counties), similarly offers a space for couples to resell unneeded wedding memorabilia, from tableware, bridal arches and floral walls to full lines of themed décor.
Cosmopolitan Events, 8132 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-249-9107, cosmoevents.com
Gold & Blooms, Lake Saint Louis, goldandblooms.com
Operation Food Search, 1644 Lotsie Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-5355, operationfoodsearch.org
Wedding Resale STL and Surrounding Areas, facebook.com/groups/1519685765000400
Wedding Resale (Jefferson, St. Louis & Surrounding Counties), facebook.com/groups/188982131645332