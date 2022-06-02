 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plan a ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Bridal Shower or Bachelorette Party With Help From These St. Louis Area Businesses

Top_main image - Bridgerton-themed party photo courtesy of Alpaca Picnic.JPG

If you’ve dreamt of being swept away to the romantic Regency times ever since you binged the first two seasons of the popular Netflix period drama “Bridgerton,” these metro area vendors can help set the scene of your own modern-day royal-tea bridal shower or bachelorette party. Get ready to celebrate like a duchess with this Regency-themed party-planning guide.

Dress to Impress

Dress the Part - Photo courtesy of Jasmine - 1.jpg

To attain the coveted “Bridgerton”-esque style for your Regency-inspired bridal gathering, Savvy Bridal offers statement-making dresses with ballgown silhouettes. Add puffed sleeves for a modern take on the trend, or keep things traditional Regency-style with lace and beaded accessories.

Savvy Bridal, 1905 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-312-6396, savvybridal.com

For a more subtle, everyday spin on the over-the-top Regency look, head to Vie St. Louis for a romantic floral maxi dress fit for a tea party.

Vie St. Louis, 9660 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-997-0124, viestlouis.com

Style the Soirée

Set the Scene - Bridgerton-themed party photo courtesy of Alpaca Picnic.JPG

Dine like royalty when Blush & Co customizes your bridal party picnic into a ritzy, Regency-style experience with a stunning tablescape. Expect ornate settings, and ask for glass goblets, rose gold flatware and lavish layers of floral and pastel décor.

Blush & Co, 314-226-1420, blushcoevents.com

Nadine & Mina’s Tea Party package sets a “Bridgerton”-inspired table of charmingly beautiful mismatched dinner and dessert plates with dainty florals, cups and saucers, water goblets, flatware, a silver platter and, of course, a lovely teapot.

Nadine & Mina, 314-302-2936, nadineandmina.com

Prep the Feast

Prep the Spread - .jpg

An exquisite treat for your Regency-themed table and taste buds, La Beaume Co Macarons offers handmade assortments of the beloved French sandwich cookies that will not only look delectable but also taste divine. Show off your initial by asking for a custom gold-embossed and monogrammed macaron topper.

La Beaume Co Macarons, labeaumecomacarons.com

Let French patisserie and café La Bonne Bouchée create a decadent spread even royals would envy, with everything from puff pastries to baked crêpes to artful confections.

La Bonne Bouchée, 12344 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, 314-576-6606, labonnebouchee.com

Toast to Teatime

Stage the Soiree - Photo by Phoebe Mussman _ Missouri Botanical Garden.jpg

Recalling scenes straight out of “Bridgerton,” wander through the garden, lounge on the lakeside terrace and experience the breathtaking view of thousands of butterflies fluttering in the conservatory at the Butterfly House.

Butterfly House, 15050 Faust Park, Chesterfield, 314-577-0888, missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/butterfly-house.aspx

The Jewel Box provides a dreamy backdrop for your Regency-inspired bridal event. Mingle among the foliage, flowers and fountains of the gleaming glasshouse.

Jewel Box, Wells and McKinley drives, Forest Park, 314-289-5389 rentals, 314-531-0080 direct line, forestparkforever.org/rentals

