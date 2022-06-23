Public School House in Cottleville Expands Indoor and Outdoor Event Spaces

Located in Cottleville in St. Charles County, the Public School House rests on more than an acre of green pasturelike landscape and offers a slice of history in which to mark your own momentous occasion.
Choose from three packages in varying price points (School House Ceremony, Honor Roll Wedding Reception or the Valedictorian Ceremony and Reception package). Luxe amenities exist in each package, such as an outdoor stone fireplace, a large wraparound bar, a four-season room and all-white ceremony chairs or wooden tables and chairs.
Owner Chelsey Sweeten details the latest developments of this historic venue built in 1875, which served as the county’s first one-room schoolhouse through to the 1950s.
How has the Public School House transformed as an event space?
In 1941, Cottleville School District was voluntarily annexed to the St. Charles County Consolidated School District No. 2, and it is now known as the Francis Howell School District.
The former school has been restored, and we are excited to share this piece of history with you – making any event a unique experience! We can host indoor and outdoor events, as we have patios and open-grass areas perfect for any event.
How does the Public School House set itself apart as a wedding and event venue?
We typically get people who are wanting something different. We have so many great features, from inside entertaining areas to large patios, with tents outside. We can plan parties for 30 [guests], all the way up to 200!
Anything else to share with our readers?
Check out our pop-up bars! We open to the public for fun, themed events, with craft cocktails and food, [and have additional] upcoming events.
Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.
