Rent or Buy a Neon Sign for Your St. Louis Area Wedding – No Matter Your Budget

There’s a reason neon signs have taken the wedding scene by storm. This unique décor piece not only adds a wonderful wow-factor to your wedding but also makes for a beautiful backdrop for photo-ops that can be moved into your home once the big day is done.

Regardless of whether you want to splurge on a stunning custom sign or keep it simple with a rental, these metro area shops have neon signs guaranteed to brighten your big day.

The Sweetest Deal

STL Neons is all about being the metro area’s neon specialist. Rent a simple “Mr. & Mrs.” neon sign for $100, or tack on an additional $50 for a beautiful “Better Together” sign. STL Neon can also create custom orders – like the larger-than-life neon portrait of a couple’s dog it just created for a wedding. Or more commonly, opt for your shared last name or wedding hashtag. Custom signs start at $147 and typically take three weeks to turn around.

STL Neons, 609 Davidson Court, St. Peters, 314-952-0108, stlneons.com

The Savvy Spend

The TradonArts Etsy shop is dedicated to creating whatever custom neon light its customers desire. While its most common custom order is the couple’s shared name with the wedding date, TradonArts is able to create any name, day, saying or shape in nifty neon. With the cost of signs varying between $190 and $490, depending on the size of a sign, TradonArts is happy to contribute to a couple’s happiest day with at least 20 business days’ notice.

TradonArts, etsy.com/shop/tradonarts

The Ultimate Splurge

Eye Candy Confetti is a creative events design studio with a team that believes every day is worth celebrating – and with confetti, of course. So it should come as no surprise that it has expanded its offerings to include colorful, customizable neon signs. Pricing varies depending on the amount or complexity of the text and design, with the average price ranging between $500 and $800 for a custom creation, which takes about four weeks to complete. Bonus: Eye Candy Confetti’s LED signs have a dimmer and remote control to make sure the mood is always marvelous.

Eye Candy Confetti, eyecandyconfetti.com

