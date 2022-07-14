St. Louis Area Bachelor Party Ideas Any Groom Should Enjoy

Looking to host a bachelor party in the metro area? From outdoor adventures to nightlife destinations, get inspired with this list of activities and businesses ready to entertain.
SPORTS-CENTERED CELEBRATIONS
- Topgolf: Perfect your swing with fun challenges and other party games at this high-tech entertainment spot in Chesterfield that’s great for golfers of every level. (topgolf.com)
- Top Notch Axe Throwing: Tap into your inner woodsman at Top Notch, an ax-throwing range made for groups and get-togethers. (topnotchaxethrowing.com)
- Professional sports: It’s hard to visit St. Louis during baseball season without catching a Cards game at Busch Stadium. (mlb.com/cardinals) During hockey season, enjoy the St. Louis Blues in action at the Enterprise Center. (nhl.com/blues)
LATE-NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT
- Ballpark Village: Baseball game or not, Ballpark Village is the place to be for late-night excitement thanks to its collection of high-energy bars, restaurants and nightlife hangs. (stlballparkvillage.com)
- Lazy Tiger: For a more low-key evening out, try Lazy Tiger for its carefully crafted drinks and undeniably cool retro vibes. (lazytigerstl.com)
- Narwhal’s Crafted: Frozen drinks, draft cocktails and a sizable selection of beers, shots and beyond make Narwhal’s a must-visit for bachelor parties. (narwhalscrafted.com)
FOODIE FANS
- City Foundry STL: Designed to satisfy a variety of cravings, the metro area’s food hall showcases a diverse selection of local eateries housed under one roof. Grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks or a quick snack at this midtown St. Louis attraction. (cityfoundrystl.com)
- Urban Chestnut Bierhall: Post up for lunch and locally brewed beers at Urban Chestnut Bierhall to soak in the sights and sounds of the trendy Tower Grove business district. (urbanchestnut.com)
- Casa Don Alfonso: Finish your taste tour with dinner at Casa Don Alfonso in Clayton. Located in The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, this Italian food restaurant with Mediterranean influences touts some of the finest cuisine in the metro area. Breakfast and lunch menus are available earlier in the day, as well. (casadonalfonsostlouis.com)
OUTDOOR EXPLORATIONS
- Forest Park: Forest Park is one of the finest urban green spaces in the country for a reason. Whether you’re touring its grounds, renting a paddleboat or hitting the links at its Norman K. Probstein Golf Course, it’s the ideal spot to escape the city for a breath of fresh air. (forestparkforever.org)
- Cliff Cave County Park: Perfect for hiking and exploring, this 526-acre park located right along the Mississippi River offers scenic views and excellent trails a short drive south into St. Louis County. (stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/cliff-cave-park/)
- Laumeier Sculpture Park: Stroll through this artful area to discover an outdoor display of funky and unique sculptures scattered across the landscape. (laumeiersculpturepark.org)