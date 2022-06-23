 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis-Based Planner and Florist Forecast Top Trends in Fall 2022 Wedding Décor

Attention, all autumn brides and grooms! St. Louis wedding planner Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events and Barb Wehking, owner of St. Louis floral design shop Bloomin’ Buckets, are sharing their insights on what’s trending for the fall wedding season at various venues: formal, modern and outdoor.

Design by Hillary J Events Photo by Shannon Duggan Photography1.jpg

Formal

Even formal weddings will be bold with color this autumn, Williams says. “Two of my most colorful weddings are at The Coronado, which lends itself to color,” she notes. “The cocktail hour space has a lot of oranges and purples and art deco vibes, while the ballroom is marble and clean, which lends itself to white and blush – or a colorful floral explosion like the theme of one of my weddings.”

With the 2022 Pantone color of the year – vivid violet hue, Very Peri – purples are popping up in a lot of big day color palettes, Williams says.

Mixing patterns and textiles is another top trend, Williams notes. “You saw that trend start slowly with bridesmaids’ dresses, and now we’re seeing that trickle down to everything else, especially in terms of personalization,” she explains, adding that couples are making their events truly personal with unique – rather than traditional or trendy – patterns and fonts.

People are also reading…

This autumn’s floral side of wedding design also will be marked with “more color – more monochromatic tones,” Wehking says. “There is an increasing amount of color!” she notes. “Burgundy used to be extremely popular in fall, and we are seeing less of it and more rusts and tans.”

Modern

For the modern venue, Williams foresees the minimalist trend being big for fall.

“On the flip end of the bold color trend, we’re seeing minimalism – clean lines, acrylic and glass,” she says.

This wedding design style fits well with less-traditional couples and industrial venues with brick and wood elements to let the architecture make a statement, Williams explains: “It’s this clean, seamless and curated look, but not over the top, that we’re seeing being used more in a luxury format.”

Wehking says a good number of couples still opt for all-white flowers – a nice fit for this minimalist trend.

Design by Hillary J Events Photo by Shannon Duggan Photography.jpg

Outdoor

The beauty of holding your wedding in the great outdoors is that any trend shines with autumnal nature, Williams says.

“You can go any way you want because you have nature as your background, but with certain [indoor] venues, the color is something you have to work with … or invest in completely covering,” she explains.

And the dried florals that were popular in recent wedding seasons are being replaced with lush, live flowers, Wehking notes: “We are seeing a lot of hanging installations!”

Bloomin’ Buckets, 9844 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-961-4040, bloominbuckets.com

Hillary J Events, St. Louis, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com

