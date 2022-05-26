St. Louis’ Scene Event Space Offers Multifunctional Venue for Weddings, Showers and Receptions

Located in the Grand Center Arts District at 3333 Washington Ave. in the heart of St. Louis, Scene Event Space is a chic space perfect for hosting a bridal shower, wedding or reception.
“Scene Event Space is an intimate, premier, multifunctional, private event space for social gatherings, weddings, corporate events and private parties,” says Jamila Boone, owner of Scene Event Space. “Our industrial-chic white-box space features a raw canvas of exposed brick walls, original tile floors, fabulous lighting and is insulated for sound.”
And although the space is a whopping 2,000 square feet that’s simply waiting to be brought to life with each couple’s vision, it still has a warm, welcoming vibe for friends and family, Boone describes.
“You are able to create the space to perfectly fit the needs of your event,” Boone adds – not only in terms of aesthetic, but also with the food and at the bar.
“Scene Event Space stands out from other venues in the area because we are flexible on two very important key items when planning an event: the food and the bar,” Boone details. “You are able to bring in an outside licensed caterer of your choice. You are also able to customize the bar to fit the needs of your event. We have a premium licensed bar that can be cash, open or a combination of the two. We work within your budget to successfully execute and reach the event plans and goals.”
Scene Event Space also has an incredible network of local vendors who can provide clients with services that’ll help bring their event to life.
“We have referrals for vendors, but you are more than welcome to utilize your own,” Boone notes. “The partnership that we have with our preferred vendors will guarantee you an experienced professional in their lines of expertise.”
For example, Sineta Marie Events does custom lettering, event planning and more; whereas Sweetfixx provides quality sweet treats and more.
“My husband and I opened Scene Event Space in August 2021 with the goal of providing a creative and flexible space for the community that will adapt to any special occasion,” Boone says. “We hope that you consider Scene Event Space for your next special occasion.”
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.