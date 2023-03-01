Seat your guests in style by showcasing a simply stunning seating display on your big day. Regardless of whether you need a sweet deal to stay within your budget or have wiggle room to splurge, these St. Louis-based businesses have some sincerely spectacular options.
The sweetest deal
Gillespie Designs, a St. Louis-based Etsy Shop, specializes in printable wedding invitations, save the dates and you guessed it – seating charts! Choose from two fabulous floral designs or a simple, yet stunning, rustic wedding design that can be customized to your color scheme. At just $30 for a completely customizable seating chart that can be printed in several sizes, this is a sincerely sweet deal.
Shelby C Calligraphy, another superb St. Louis-based Etsy shop, creates hand-painted seating chart signs that are absolutely astounding. Owner and creator Shelby Hartman hand letters on acrylic to create a crisp, elegant element your guests are sure to gush over. At $1.50 per name for 150 guests or less (plus the cost of materials) or $2 per name for more than 150 guests, it’s a savvy spend with rather ravishing results.
With Love by Z has been creating calligraphy since 2018 – and her style is simply superb. Owner and creator Zerin Priest can create seating displays on anything from wood and canvas to mirrors and acrylic – the sky is the limit when it comes to her creations. Pricing starts at $100 to $150 for 50 guests (if base materials are provided) and increases based on the number of guests and the complexity of the design. While it’s a slight splurge, there’s no denying the display will be delightful and one-of-a-kind!
