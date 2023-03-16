Add a dash of creativity to your wedding menu with an alfresco reception or rehearsal dinner featuring sweet treats and savory eats from these metro-area food trucks.
SWEET TREATS
The Sweet Divine
Sweeten your special day with The Sweet Divine’s uniquely flavored confections that won the Food Network's “Cupcake Wars.” Prices range from $375 to $975 for 50 to 200 guests.
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com
Holy Crepe
A mobile creperie specializing in mouthwatering sweet and savory combos, Holy Crepe is sure to be a highlight of your celebration. Prices start at $11 to $12 per person.
People are also reading…
Holy Crepe, 618-410-9373, holycrepestl.com
Fire and Ice Cream Truck
This rebuilt 1946 fire truck delivers cool treats in style. Choose from delectable flavors of ice cream cups, Italian ices and Dipstix. Prices start at $400 for two hours and 35 treats, with $5.50 per additional treat.
Fire and Ice Cream Truck, 314-601-2038, fireandicecreamtruck.com
SAVORY EATS
Taste-D-Burger STL
Single, double or triple the flavor – and fun – when you build your own smashburger, complete with specialty sauces and a side of seasoned or cheese fries. Prices start at $13 per person, plus gratuity.
Taste-D-Burger STL, 314-323-7829, tdbstl.com
Farmtruk
Sustainable-minded Farmtruk will roll into your wedding event with fresh, local, free-range, farm-to-table eats. Prices are available upon request.
Farmtruk, 636-373-1115, farmtrukfoodtruck.com
Picture Perfect Panini
This photogenic sky-blue food truck doubles as an exciting entertainment stop for your special event: Nosh on meat-and-veggie to pizza paninis, mini tacos and more – plus, play games and snap fun photos at its built-in selfie station! Prices start at $6 to $12 per person.
Picture Perfect Panini, 314-941-4324, facebook.com/pictureperfectpaninistl
Clara B’s Kitchen Table
Relax and enjoy Clara B’s Southern-style, made-from-scratch comfort food on your wedding weekend. Prices start at $1,000 for two hours.
Clara B’s Kitchen Table, 618-416-1812, clarabs.com
Blues Fired Pizza
This food truck’s wood-fired brick oven cooks pizza in just two to three minutes. Create your own 8-inch pie or select one of its specialties, from barbecue chicken to Philly cheese and vegetarian to meat eater. Prices start at $12 per pizza, with a $1,500 minimum.
Blues Fired Pizza, bluesfiredpizza@gmail.com for bookings, 314-403-0217 for inquiries, bluesfiredpizza.com
Russo’s Catering
Add a taste of Italy to your wedding menu as Russo’s Trucktoria makes an entrance for a memorable meal of award-winning, authentic Italian cuisine. Prices are available upon request.
Russo’s Catering, russosgourmet.com/russos-trucktoria
Sugarfire Food Truck
Indulge in Sugarfire’s signature chef-driven barbecue on your big day, with accommodations for small to large events. Prices range from $14 to $16 per person.
Sugarfire Food Truck, sugarfire64.com
Seoul Taco
Spice up your celebration with Seoul Taco’s award-winning Korean barbecue, from tacos, burritos and quesadillas to gogi bowls. Price ranges from $1,200 (tacos only) to $1,500 (all offerings), plus tax and gratuity.
Seoul Taco, seoultaco.com/food-truck