It’s easy to be elated when your longtime best friend asks you to stand beside him or her on their big day. However, being a maid of honor or best man is no easy feat. In fact, it comes with an abundance of responsibility – including, but not limited to, giving that tasteful toast in front of everyone the couple holds dear (no pressure).
Thankfully, Signed Sealed Delivered Events’ owner extraordinaire, Ashlee Erlinger, is eager to share with local bridal parties her tips on how to write and deliver an absolutely unforgettable maid of honor or best man’s speech.
“First thing – don’t wait till the last minute,” Erlinger says. “Unless you are amazing at winging it. Put some time and thought into this. After all, it’s a big honor to be asked to speak on someone’s behalf. [Take a] deep breath, clear your mind and grab a notebook.”
Erlinger recommends writing prompts to get you going. Ask yourself such questions as “How did you meet your best friend?”, “What was that day like?”, “What is your first memory of your friend?”, “When were you introduced to his or her fiancé?” and even “What potential advice do you have for the couple?”
“Take your time in putting your thoughts together,” Erlinger says. “If you don’t feel like you have the best marriage advice, then don’t feel like you have to include that. A simple toast to the happy couple is perfect.
“Ultimately, be yourself and keep it short and sweet!” she says, noting that wedding speeches should be kept under two minutes, ideally, and certainly no more than five minutes.
Erlinger adds that the presenting party shouldn’t feel pressure to be funny, either.
“Sentimental and sweet is just as effective,” she says. “If you are going to get creative with delivery, such as including props, music, song, dance, it is helpful to let the emcee and/or coordinator know in advance so we can assist with a smooth delivery.”
And last but not least, Erlinger notes it’s OK to use notecards.
“If you need them, use them!” she says. “Just like J. Lo in The Wedding Planner, we can feed the best man his speech – totally kidding. But we are happy to help in any way we can when it comes to making our clients’ weddings as magical as possible. So if that means sitting down with you to brainstorm, we are all about it!”
St. Louis Best Bridal is the best place for a bride and groom to get started with wedding planning, offering inspiring photo galleries, wedding and engagement announcements and more.