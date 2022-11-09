The best breweries for bachelor parties in and near St. Louis

St. Louis’ sterling reputation as a brewing destination makes it one of the finest places in the nation for a bachelor party beer crawl. From an industry landmark that gets better every year to new brewers on the scene, plan a brewery-centric weekend by visiting any or all these regional favorites.
RAISE A TOAST TO TRADITIONS
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery
Visit the brewery that started it all. Founded in the 1850s by German immigrants, Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery numbers among the most select purveyors of sudsy fun in the world.
Explore the campus by signing up for the Budweiser Brewery Experience, in which attendees explore the famous Clydesdale stables, taste-test brews from the finishing cellar, peek into the brewing process and even enjoy a beer-and-food pairing. Keep an eye on the tours and experiences to see what’s on offer each week.
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery, 610 Pestalozzi St., St. Louis, 314-577-2626, anheuser-busch.com/about/breweries-and-tours/st-louis-mo
Schlafly Beer
Schlafly beer (from The Saint Louis Brewery) deserves its own place among the greats in and around St. Louis.
Founded in 1991, this brewery has become a mainstay in many of the metro area’s municipalities and neighborhoods, thanks in part to its stellar collection of drafts, including everything from lagers and hefeweizens to stouts, hazy India pale ales and seasonal options.
Schlafly, multiple locations, 314-241-2337, schlafly.com
PATIOS AND BIERGARTENS
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
Head out to Urban Chestnut’s buzzy location in St. Louis’ Grove business district to enjoy one of the finest beer halls in the metro area.
This brewery specializes in what it calls “Beer Divergency,” which marries new world traditions to old ones. The result? A tap list filled with American-style craft beers and European-inspired tastes, including an ever-popular zwickel (a Bavarian lager) and UCBC’s Schnickelfritz (a Bavarian Weißbier).
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, 4465 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-222-0143, urbanchestnut.com
2nd Shift Brewing
Located just steps from the historic Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, 2nd Shift Brewing offers a collection of inviting and interesting beers ideal for everyone from newbies to craft beer aficionados – and when the weather’s clement, enjoy your suds outdoors.
2nd Shift Brewing, 1601 Sublette Ave., No. 2, St. Louis, 314-669-9013, 2ndshiftbrewing.com
OTHER MUST-TRY SPOTS
4 Hands Brewing Co.
Another local staple that stands out is 4 Hands Brewing Co. While the hot spot features a steady stable of core beers, its seasonal selection truly showcases the brewery’s creativity.
For baseball fanatics, the best part might be that 4 Hands tasting room lies only a short walk from Busch Stadium, meaning you can catch a St. Louis Cardinals game before or after sampling some of the brewery’s finest pints!
4 Hands Brewing Co., 1220 S. Eighth St., St. Louis, 314-436-1559, 4handsbrewery.com
Heavy Riff Brewing Company
Heavy Riff’s extensive tap list features inspiration from a wide variety of musical influences. Pairing its carefully curated playlist of the best rock tunes from the last several decades and house-smoked barbecue available on-site makes it a St. Louis brewery experience that simply can’t be missed.
Heavy Riff Brewing Company, 6413 Clayton Road, St. Louis, heavyriffbrewing.com