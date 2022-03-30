 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Perfect Bachelorette Party Plan for Every Kind of Bride in St. Louis

Gather your gal pals, and follow this St. Louis area bachelorette party-planning guide for the best final fling before the ring.

FOR THE INFLUENCER

Alpaca Picnic - Photo by Emma Renaye Photography.jpg

Photo by Emma Renaye Photography

Alpaca Picnic

Treat your BFFs to a beautiful backyard pop-up picnic experience with Alpaca Picnic. Its Signature Picnic rate starts at $379 for a group of eight.

The Selfie Room | 1424 Washington Ave., St. Louis | 314-553-9175

For the ultimate Instagram-worthy bachelorette party, take your squad to The Selfie Room. With whimsical backdrops in multiple uniquely themed rooms – including an adult ball pit – your group can have a ball posing for photos that are sure to grab attention on social media.

FOR THE GLAMPER

Lost Hill Lake Events - Blue Sky Bus - Photo courtesy of Lost Hill Lake Events.png

Photo courtesy of Lost Hill Lake Events

Lost Hill Lake Events | 2300 Mill Hill Road, St. Clair

Enjoy hiking and kayaking in the great outdoors, then relax fireside for a glamorous campout in the Blue Sky Bus at Lost Hill Lake, just an hour from St. Louis. Sleeps six; nightly rates range from $165 (offseason, one-night minimum) to $195 (peak season, two-night minimum).

Woodland Waterfront Chalet

Unplug at this secluded chalet situated on a private lake, complete with a built-in fire pit, relaxing hammock and spacious deck for al fresco dining. Sleeps 10; nightly rate starts at $211.

FOR THE SPORTY SPICE

Four Seasons Swing Suite - Photo by Don Riddle.jpg

Photo by Don Riddle

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis’ Swing Suite | 999 N. Second St., St. Louis

On the Four Seasons’ eighth floor, gather your friends for a variety of virtual games in the Topgolf Swing Suite, featuring two simulator bays and the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic and more.

Pin-Up Bowl | 6191 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

Bowl your bachelorette party away at Pin-Up Bowl while enjoying catering from your choice of Delmar Loop favorites, such as Blueberry Hill, and make a night of it with a stay just steps away at the Moonrise Hotel.

FOR THE FOODIE FIEND

9 Mile Garden - Photo courtesy of 9 Mile Garden.JPG

Photo courtesy of 9 Mile Garden

9 Mile Garden | 9375 Gravois Road, Affton

Savor St. Louis’ top food trucks at 9 Mile Garden’s picnic park, which also hosts movie nights and live performances.

Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House | 512 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis | 314-367-3644

Indulge in Evangeline’s New Orleans-inspired Cajun and Creole classics amid live jazz and blues music in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

FOR THE PARTY QUEEN

AC Hotel | 215 York Ave., St. Louis | 314-367-2566

Situated amid the excitement of St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, the sleek, modern AC Hotel can play host to your bachelorette party with stylish, smart-tech guest rooms, as well as tapas, handcrafted cocktails and craft brews at the AC Lounge.

Modern, Luxurious Five-Bedroom Home With a Million-Dollar View

Conveniently located near the wineries of Hermann and Augusta, this ultra-luxe five-bedroom, four-bath modern home overlooks an 8-acre rock quarry lake for breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. Sleeps 12; nightly rate starts at $721.

