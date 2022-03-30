The Perfect Bachelorette Party Plan for Every Kind of Bride in St. Louis

Gather your gal pals, and follow this St. Louis area bachelorette party-planning guide for the best final fling before the ring.
FOR THE INFLUENCER
Treat your BFFs to a beautiful backyard pop-up picnic experience with Alpaca Picnic. Its Signature Picnic rate starts at $379 for a group of eight.
The Selfie Room | 1424 Washington Ave., St. Louis | 314-553-9175
For the ultimate Instagram-worthy bachelorette party, take your squad to The Selfie Room. With whimsical backdrops in multiple uniquely themed rooms – including an adult ball pit – your group can have a ball posing for photos that are sure to grab attention on social media.
FOR THE GLAMPER
Lost Hill Lake Events | 2300 Mill Hill Road, St. Clair
Enjoy hiking and kayaking in the great outdoors, then relax fireside for a glamorous campout in the Blue Sky Bus at Lost Hill Lake, just an hour from St. Louis. Sleeps six; nightly rates range from $165 (offseason, one-night minimum) to $195 (peak season, two-night minimum).
Unplug at this secluded chalet situated on a private lake, complete with a built-in fire pit, relaxing hammock and spacious deck for al fresco dining. Sleeps 10; nightly rate starts at $211.
FOR THE SPORTY SPICE
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis’ Swing Suite | 999 N. Second St., St. Louis
On the Four Seasons’ eighth floor, gather your friends for a variety of virtual games in the Topgolf Swing Suite, featuring two simulator bays and the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic and more.
Pin-Up Bowl | 6191 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis
Bowl your bachelorette party away at Pin-Up Bowl while enjoying catering from your choice of Delmar Loop favorites, such as Blueberry Hill, and make a night of it with a stay just steps away at the Moonrise Hotel.
FOR THE FOODIE FIEND
9 Mile Garden | 9375 Gravois Road, Affton
Savor St. Louis’ top food trucks at 9 Mile Garden’s picnic park, which also hosts movie nights and live performances.
Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House | 512 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis | 314-367-3644
Indulge in Evangeline’s New Orleans-inspired Cajun and Creole classics amid live jazz and blues music in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.
FOR THE PARTY QUEEN
AC Hotel | 215 York Ave., St. Louis | 314-367-2566
Situated amid the excitement of St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, the sleek, modern AC Hotel can play host to your bachelorette party with stylish, smart-tech guest rooms, as well as tapas, handcrafted cocktails and craft brews at the AC Lounge.
Conveniently located near the wineries of Hermann and Augusta, this ultra-luxe five-bedroom, four-bath modern home overlooks an 8-acre rock quarry lake for breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. Sleeps 12; nightly rate starts at $721.