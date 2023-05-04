Mocktails are slowly but surely proving they deserve a place at bars all over St. Louis – and that includes your wedding bar, too. Whether you or your soon-to-be spouse are living a sober lifestyle or you want a nonalcoholic option for guests, there are plenty of ways to get tasty drinks – minus the alcohol – on your big day. These three local mocktail makers will set up shop at your wedding reception to pour high-quality NA cocktails all night long.
Culinary Canvas
New + Found, the company behind City Foundry STL, has reimagined its catering company to be named Culinary Canvas. The name reflects the company’s dedication to completely customizable catering options, from 100 percent vegetarian or vegan options to a full bar station with extensive mocktail menus. Choose from NA cocktails like the Blue Hues with white tea, butterfly pea flower, blueberries and lemon topper, or the Spicy Margarita with BARE Zero Proof Tequila, habanero crystals, pineapple juice and lime juice. If you want to create a whole new mocktail for your wedding, Culinary Canvas will work with you to make it happen. The catering company is now available in more venues than ever: Along with its former exclusive venues (The Noble and The Smith at the MOTO Museum), Culinary Canvas has expanded its reach to other premier St. Louis venues like the Majorette, Das Bevo and Angad Arts Hotel.
Culinary Canvas, St. Louis, 314-446-1805, culinarycanvasstl.com
Sans Bar STL
“Shaken, not slurred” is the motto at Sans Bar STL. This organization hosts alcohol-free events all around the St. Louis area, from a succulent planting class to collaborations with Hello Juice. Sans Bar STL contends that people don’t just go to bars to drink alcohol – instead, they go for the community they find there. The same can be true at your wedding: You can hire Sans Bar STL to come and be your alcohol-free bartender for the night, providing stellar craft drinks without the booze. Some of Sans Bar STL’s past NA cocktails have included the Resting Booch Face, a kombucha-based cocktail; the Hot in Herre, a margarita-style drink with strawberries and jalapeno; and the It’s a Midwest Thang, a cold brew tonic mixture.
Sans Bar STL, St. Louis, sansbarstl.com
STL Barkeep
You may have seen STL Barkeep posting up at Tower Grove Farmers Market. Maybe you’ve taken a trip to its flagship brick-and-mortar bar, The Vandy, which opened in December 2022. If you’ve tried their drinks, you know they’ve got something special. For private celebrations, STL Barkeep provides a custom cocktail service. First, choose your style: Do you want something fizzy, sour or old-fashioned? Next, choose your spirit – or non-alcoholic spirit. STL Barkeep uses BARE Zero Proof spirits that range from gin to bourbon. Finally, choose your desired flavor, which is basically the mixer for the mocktail. If you don’t want to go this route, STL Barkeep has plenty of tried-and-true mocktails in its pocket, like the Crimson Gimlet (BARE Zero Proof Gin, burnt-off red wine reduction, guar gum and lime); the Jungle-Rita (BARE Zero Proof Tequila, pineapple, lime and Abstinence Blood Orange Apertivo); and the Zero Proof Old-Fashioned (BARE Zero Proof Bourbon, sorghum, winter spices, zero-proof bitters).
STL Barkeep, St. Louis, 314-502-3215, stlbarkeep.com