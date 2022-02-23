These Etiquette Classes in St. Louis Cover Everything You Need to Know to Be a Good Host – and Guest

From the creator of Nadine & Mina, which rents vintage china, flatware and more to create ravishing reception tables, comes Settings St. Louis – a stunning space perfect for bridal portraits, small dinner parties and etiquette classes (something couples can carry with them even beyond their big day).
“Settings St. Louis is a Victorian storefront originally built in 1890 as the butcher shop in the neighborhood,” says Tammy Kirkiewicz, owner of Settings St. Louis and Nadine & Mina. “I ideally wanted it to be a showroom for Nadine & Mina, but because it turned out to be so perfect to have events, I rent it out for that, as well.”
The space, which is now dedicated to small dinner parties, also doubles as the location for the company’s etiquette classes, which launched this month.
“Anytime there’s an etiquette question I’ve become kind of the go-to person,” Kirkiewicz says. “So it kind of became a natural evolution to start teaching.”
In the two-hour course, Kirkiewicz covers four areas: social, dining, being a guest and being a host.
“The social piece [includes] anything from making introductions, to written invitations, to how to create [what is] almost like your personal brand,” Kirkiewicz says. “The dining piece is pretty obvious – we’ll set proper tables, we’ll talk about why we need to have a properly set table and what that means in all different situations, from weddings to business lunches. Then the host piece is everything from having someone spend the night at your house and what you should do to be prepared for that, to how to actually attend your own party and have everything ready to go before your guests arrive. And then [the last piece is] how to be a good guest, as well, in someone else’s home.”
Guests will be giddy to learn they’ll get to take home a plate, glass and flatware set directly from Kirkiewicz’s vintage collection.
“So couple[s] can go home and celebrate anniversaries with their fancy place setting,” Kirkiewicz says. “And there will be extras, as well, so if you wanted to even complete a set, you could.”
However, Kirkiewicz says the key to etiquette can be summed up in one word.
“If you think about what etiquette is, there’s a word that just sticks out with me, and it’s the word comfort,” Kirkiewicz says. “You’re supposed to be comfortable yourself, and you’re supposed to make sure your guests are comfortable. And if you set the table properly, then no one will ever sit down at your table and say, ‘Oh, which fork is mine?’ because it’s on the proper side, and that’s the goal. You want to make sure your guests are comfortable and happy, and not made to feel uncomfortable in one of your events.”
Settings St. Louis, 1945 Lynch St., St. Louis, 314-302-2936, settingsstl.com