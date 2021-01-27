These St. Louis-Made Cupcake Bouquets Sweeten Any Special Celebration

Something beautiful is blooming in St. Louis thanks to Bakery Blooms by Amie – and it’s in the form of cupcakes.
“I have always loved baking,” says Amie Lepsky, owner of Bakery Blooms by Amie. “That has always kind of been my outlet. My husband is a fireman, so I would just kind of make stuff and send it up to the firehouse for them to eat and ask what they liked. Then my friends and family were like, ‘You should totally do this for a living.’”
It wasn’t until 2019, though, when Lepsky stepped away from her full-time job as a paramedic to become a stay-at-home mom, that she discovered cupcake bouquets on Pinterest.
“I just thought it was so unique, and I had never seen anything like it in person,” Lepsky says. “I had been kind of doing cakes and decorating them, but it really wasn’t what I wanted to do … Being self-taught, I wanted to find something that I could do that was more specialized that I could focus on and really run with.”
Lepsky ultimately made a cupcake bouquet for her mother-in-law to gift to a co-worker, which was then shared to social media.
“A friend of my mom’s commented, ‘Oh, I love these. I’d love to order one. Does she have a website?’” Lepsky recalls. “It was kind of one of those moments like, ‘Can I do this? Will people actually pay me to do something I actually just enjoy doing?’ And that’s kind of how it started. It has been amazing and scary and wonderful all at the same time.”
Bakery Blooms by Amie, which Lepsky operates out of The Creative Cookery commercial kitchen, offers cupcake bouquets in three from-scratch flavors: vanilla, chocolate and red velvet. The cupcakes are then topped with a vanilla buttercream that can be customized in terms of color and floral design – think roses, daisies, succulents and more.
“Roses are probably the No. 1 request,” Lepsky says. “There is usually a rose in every single one of my bouquets besides the succulents, and I think that’s just because it’s just the classic flower that everybody recognizes.”
Bouquet sizes start as small as four cupcakes.
“The largest I’ve made is a 31-count actual one bouquet,” Lepsky says. “But I actually did do a 72-cupcake centerpiece for Thanksgiving for someone. … There is just something so wonderful about making something and seeing that person’s face light up and know that you’ve made them happy – even if it is just for that fleeting moment that they got to enjoy something. I think, nowadays, people need that.”
Bakery Blooms by Amie, bakerybloomsbyamie.com