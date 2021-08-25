This St. Louis Artist Creates Wow-Worthy Custom Wedding Chalk Artwork

For couples looking to leave their signature on the big day, RSVPeas has them covered.
The brainchild of St. Louis artist Kari Bland, RSVPeas offers statement-making, large-scale, hand-drawn chalk artwork for weddings and events. “Every piece is custom-designed for each couple,” Bland says. “I hand-draw it on-site at their venue, so it has a very organic quality.”
Bland, who graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a degree in fine arts, says chalk artwork combines her two loves: charcoal art and pointed pen calligraphy. “RSVPeas began as a pointed pen calligraphy business because I could be creative,” Bland says. “[Now] I get to work with people who are celebrating something … and that brings me so much joy.”
In a short time – typically two to four hours prior to the start of the occasion – Bland can create a custom chalk piece at a couple’s wedding venue. “Couples who I work with choose venues that already have blank chalkboards, so there’s a blank canvas where they can showcase their personality as a large-scale art piece,” she explains, noting that many of her works have graced the chalkboard behind the bar at Silver Oaks Chateau in Pacific.
Before the big day, Bland collaborates with the soon-to-be newlyweds for inspiration to design their signature artwork. “By the time they come to me, they have designed their invitations, menus and programs, so they have a feel for what they want,” she says. “I get a lot of inspiration from nature, and I love drawing botanicals, so couples will say, ‘I like these kind of flowers, and here’s my invitation.’ It’s an easy way to get to know the style of the couple, and then I can plan [the design].”
Bland’s bridal pieces often illustrate the names of the bride and groom and their wedding date surrounded by florals or greenery. But each chalkboard becomes unique when the artist adds the couple’s personality – through the thickness and shape of the calligraphic script, as well as their favorite flowers in the style and color scheme of their big day.
“Some people love black-and-white, and some want to integrate color,” Bland explains. “I have filled up the whole [chalkboard] with colorful flowers, or I have used greenery for [weddings with] a green-and-white color scheme. It’s all in the style of their wedding, and it brings cohesion to their big day.”
Couples interested in using chalk art to make a signature statement on their special day can request Bland’s work through her website.
Bland says people love to watch her hand-drawing a piece – and it makes her so happy to share her passion project. “It’s an unexpected addition to a wedding,” she notes. “It creates excitement, so people love to watch and see the end result. It’s pretty impactful.”
RSVPeas, rsvpeas.com