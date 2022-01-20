This St. Louis Company Is Trending for Going Beyond the Basic Photo Booth

St. Louis Photo Party is thinking outside the basic photo booth with services that are guaranteed to make wedding guests giddy.
“The 360 Video Booth is the latest trend in the photo booth industry,” a representative of St. Louis Photo Party says. “The experience is very cool because we provide multiple video experiences for our clients and their guests – a slow-motion effect, animations, confetti, a money gun, custom backdrops and our red-carpet experience. The 360 Video Booth is the experience to have at a wedding.”
St. Louis Photo Party also offers packages that will allow a couple to combine its photo services with a 360 Video Booth.
“Our most popular package is the 360 Roamer experience that features a Party Roamer and a 360 Video Booth of your choice,” the company representative says. “The experience will give couples the best of both worlds with a roaming photo booth experience and the 360 Video Booth.”
Another popular offering is St. Louis Photo Party’s beverage toppers.
“The beverage toppers are one of our main attractions and align with our goal of creating photo opportunities for any and everything at a live event,” the company representative says. “We can take a guest photo and print it directly on their drink, and they are edible. It is a fantastic Instagram moment.”
Beverage toppers are available in two formats: a preset, for which a predetermined image is placed on a signature cocktail for the evening, and a live service, a photo booth concept where St. Louis Photo Party puts up a backdrop, snaps a photo and then prints it on drinks.
“Our clients are not limited to one or two services, [like] a typical photo booth company would offer,” the company representative says. “Just like we strive to be different, our couples also want to have a different experience at their wedding, and we can provide that opportunity for them.”
So, what future opportunities are on the horizon for St. Louis Photo Party couples, you ask?
“In 2022, we will be introducing our Studio concepts, which will take the traditional photo booth to an entirely different experience with our cinematic photography,” the company representative says. “Additionally, we will be adding light painting and our unique Array booths. We are constantly innovating experiences, and we would love to create a memorable experience for a St. Louis couple.”
St. Louis Photo Party, 314-356-8940, stlphotoparty.com