Birch Botanical Spa goes beyond a place of relaxation to create connectedness with one’s self and the environment around them. Now a bricks-and-mortar location near St. Charles’ historic district, the spa is a mecca of natural, holistic services where Eastern techniques meet Western science to assist guests with feeling as good on the inside as they look on the outside. And it’s the ideal spot to treat your bridal party to a day of pampering before the big day.
“The spa parties are becoming huge with our business,” owner Jayme Hanna says. “We love them. We even created a special tab on our website for anyone looking for a spa party … you go through the form, select some days and tell us why you’re coming – we want to be part of the fun!”
The only spa to offer Ayurvedic techniques in St. Charles, according to Hanna, sits nestled among homes within the charming historic area, enhancing its tranquil ambiance. Tree-trunk tables and lush plants fill Birch Botanical’s corners, and a display of organic and ethically-sourced beauty products are available for purchase.
People are also reading…
The intimate setting can host three to six persons for each spa party. Brides and grooms might choose to spoil their maid/matron or man of honor or gift lush treatments to the soon to be mothers-in-law, and the space can serve as a special way to thank a smaller bridal party.
“When you bring those guests in for a party, you choose from a list of services,” Hanna describes. “You’re getting a percentage off [those services] and a free sauna session. And you get to choose if you want spa bites, which are little hor d’oeuvres made by our nutritionist!”
The onsite holistic skincare nutritionist provides curated health coaching that enables clients to make smarter food choices. When it comes to parties, she can create specialty menus that cater to a variety of dietary restrictions including dairy and gluten intolerance.
“Sometimes that’s how people find us; they’re looking at different spas and they’re like, wow, this is someone who actually cares what goes in the body!” Hanna says. “That is 100 percent true with us.”
For added fun, Birch Botanical can bring in a special guest to your spa party who will perform tarot readings.
The team at Birch Botanical includes estheticians who cater to clients’ lash and brow needs, from lash lifts to tint treatments with henna color or a brow lamination or additional services such as waxing and hair removal.
“Everybody wants the latest technology,” Hanna says. “We have that technology and use anti-aging techniques. For us at Birch Botanical though, it’s the approach of getting people back in connection with themselves and with nature, and taking that stress off the moment they walk in.”
Birch Botanical Spa, 427 N. 6th St., St. Charles, 888-895-8740 (call or text), birchbotanicalspa.com