Take your bachelorette party to new heights at these sky-high St. Louis rooftop bars.
ART Bar
For an Instagram-worthy bachelorette party backdrop, head up to Angad Arts Hotel’s rooftop ART Bar.
Amid sweeping views of St. Louis’ downtown skyline crowned by the iconic Gateway Arch, revel amid unique Art Deco décor set off by pops of pink and purple.
Savor your celebration with flavor-packed bites and signature cocktails from the new spring menu developed by award-winning executive chef Karl Schloz, formerly of Vin de Set.
Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, 314-561-0033, angadartshotel.com/restaurants-bars/art-bar
Three Sixty
Soaring almost 400 feet above downtown St. Louis with panoramic views of the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium and the Mississippi River, toast to your bachelorette party with a bang at Three Sixty.
Perched atop the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, your coterie can indulge in a first-class menu and elevated cocktails while enjoying a bird’s eye view of Cardinals’ games and St. Louis’ iconic landmarks.
The modern, 6,000-square-foot space features indoor and outdoor seating, an expansive outdoor bar and multiple indoor bars, an open kitchen and flat-screen TVs, aglow with fire pits and neon lights.
Three Sixty, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-241-8439, 360-stl.com
Cinder Bar
Watch the sun set over the downtown skyline at Cinder Bar.
Sip cocktails amid a lushly landscaped patio while relaxing in plush seating nestled around a fountain and fire pit, all illuminated by twinkling bistro lights.
New for 2023, Taco Tuesday offers handcrafted tacos by the award-winning Cinder House culinary team, perfectly paired with drinks from the special Margarita Menu.
And from Memorial Day to Labor Day, kick your party up a notch when the bar hosts Tiki Thursdays. As the space transforms into a Polynesian-themed Tiki Bar, bask in an island-like atmosphere with live entertainment and a menu of bar bites and tropical drink favorites, from the Zombie to the Painkiller, Mai Tai, Pearl Diver and Banana Daquiri, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cinder Bar, 999 N. Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5759, cinderhousestl.com
Form Skybar
Float on “cloud nine” high atop Hotel Saint Louis’ Form Skybar.
With a name paying homage to the iconic Louis Sullivan philosophy, “form follows function,” the lavish rooftop lounge offers unforgettable views of the city’s spectacular skyline.
Relax in the stylish skybar or lounge poolside while enjoying eclectic cocktails to delectable small plates.
Form Skybar, 705 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-241-4300, hotelsaintlouis.com/dining
The Bullock
Take your bachelorette party to another level at The Bullock, boasting views of Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village and the Midwest Live! entertainment venues.
Situated atop Live! by Loews – St. Louis, the open-air rooftop bar and lounge’s alfresco dining menu features modern American fare, shareable plates, creative craft cocktails, wine and craft beers from across the Midwest.
Whether your group is in the mood for a swanky cocktail hour in the chic lounge or a game-watch party on the bar’s big screen, The Bullock has all the bases covered.
The Bullock, 799 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-597-9700, loewshotels.com/live-by-loews-st-louis-missouri/dining/the-bullock